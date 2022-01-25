Constipation Treatment Market is Estimated to Overall Study by 2028 | AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, C.B. Fleet

Constipation Treatment Market

Constipation is a disorder that occurs when bowel movements become less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. It is prevalent among the elderly and women. Severe constipation is more common in elderly women, with rates of constipation two to three times higher than that of their male counterparts. Symptoms may include lower abdominal discomfort, lumpy or hard stools, infrequent bowel movements, and feeling of blockage in rectum that prevents bowel movements, among others. Aging, diet low in fiber, little or no physical activity, dehydration, and mental conditions such as eating disorder and depression are some major factors that can lead to constipation. Treatment starts with lifestyle and change in diet to increase the speed at which stool moves through intestines. Physician may also recommend medications or surgery.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of constipation is expected to augment growth of the global constipation treatment market over the forecast period. The prevalence of constipation is increasing in North America, owing to the increasing consumption of fast food, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, and other related health issues. For instance, as reported by the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, the United States makes up 4.4% of the world's population, and consumes over 80% of the world's opioids.

Moreover, according to an article published in May 2015 in the American Gastroenterological Association, one in six people in the United States suffer from chronic constipation and it is the third leading symptom that prompts outpatient clinic visits in the country.

Restraints:

Product recalls are expected to hinder growth of the global constipation treatment market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness substantial growth in the global constipation treatment market due to the increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, increasing consumption of fast food, rising adoption of non-nutritious food, and rise in incidences of constipation in these regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global constipation treatment market are C.B. Fleet Company Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Daewoong Co. Ltd., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are focused on launching novel products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Shire's prucalopride (Motegrity) for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation.

Players in the market are also focusing conducting clinical trials. For instance, in May 2019, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. published results of a randomized, controlled trial that assessed the impact of lactitol and psyllium on bowel function in constipated Indian volunteers.

