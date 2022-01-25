Large Volume Parenteral Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical

Large Volume Parenteral Market

Parenteral are sterile dosage form that are administered through route other than oral route of administration

Overview

Parenteral nutrition has the aim of restoring a patient's energy and health. It may be required temporarily, or it may be needed for the rest of a patient's life. The nutritional needs of different patients change over time. There are several reasons why a patient may require parenteral nutrition. The most common reason is a non-functional gastrointestinal tract. Clear intravenous fluids can be used during this transition. Other indications include intestinal stasis, mal-absorption problems, and hyperemesis during pregnancy. Despite the ease of use, it is still important to consult with a physician. A person who is on parenteral nutrition may have a gastrointestinal disorder that is not responsive to standard formulas. The underlying cause of the patient's malnutrition may require a change in the nutritional plan.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global large volume parenteral market include Hospira, Inc., BAG Healthcare GmbH, Kelun Pharmaceutical Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Baxter International Inc., Cook Pharmica LLC, Southwest Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and Patheon, Inc.

Drivers

Growing number of hospitalizations in conjunction with high demand for rapid drug administration solutions is expected to foster the growth of the large volume parenteral market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing adoption of at-home large volume parenteral formulations to treat elderly patients is expected to supplement the growth of the large volume parenteral market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has widened the prospects of the global large volume parenteral market. Large volume parenteral (LVP) formulations were widely given to critical COVID-19 patients to improve adsorption of drugs and reduce hospital stays.

Key Takeaways

The large volume parenteral market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for LVP formulations across the pharmaceutical sector combined with the rising application in COVID-19 patients. For instance, in November 2021, Amneal Pharmaceuticals acquired Puniska Healthcare, an injectable drug producer in India, to venture into the injectable production segment in untapped regions.

In the territorial breakdown, the global large volume parenteral market in the North American region is projected to grow at a substantial scale on the back of increasing demand for parenteral nutrition in treatment of geriatric patients.

In the same vein, the Asia Pacific region is also sustaining well for the global large volume parenteral market on account of the rising number of hospitalizations, increasing geriatric population, and growing administration of single-dose LVP formulations.

