Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm SonoSite

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices are used for monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen level

Overview:

Fetal monitoring involves the use of an electronic device to monitor a woman's fetal heart rate. The obstetric team uses fetal monitoring to monitor a woman's fetatal oxygenation antepartum and intrapartum. The machine measures a fetus' heart rate in real time and provides an accurate reading of the fetus' heart rate. There are several methods of fetal monitoring. One involves placing a thin wire through the vagina or cervix and onto the fetus' scalp. The fetal heart rate is shown on a special graph paper, so the mother can view the data at any time. While Neonatal monitoring is crucial in preventing and treating a range of conditions. The device will monitor vital signs and provide information on a patient's condition. The system is also capable of collecting data from the NICU.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the number of preterm and low-weight births is expected to propel growth of the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market during the forecast period. Child birth continues to increase all over the world, which further drives the requirement for fetal and neonatal monitoring systems. For instance, in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 out of every 10 infant was affected with preterm birth in the U.S. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 15% of the babies across the globe born with low-weight.

However, factors such as high cost of advanced neonatal care equipment and growing inclination towards refurbished devices in developing countries are expected to hamper growth of the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact of the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, government of many countries implemented strict rules and regulation in order to curb the virus spread. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 had positive impact on the sales of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, as the rate of child birth continued to grow even during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The fetal and neonatal monitoring market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, due to frequent launch and approvals, as well as technological development of novel products. For instance, in June 2020, Royal Philips launched obstetrics monitoring solution, the wireless Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch, to support clinicians and expectant mother in COVID-19 pandemic, in the U.S.

North America is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market during the forecast period, owing to high rate of premature birth, high prevalence of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), maternal mortality rate across the region.

Major players operating in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market are Vyaire Medical Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Edan Instruments, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health, Toitu Co., Ltd., Atom Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Arjo, Masimo Corporation, and Medtronic PLC.

