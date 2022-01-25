Latin America Oncology Device Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 5.5% for the Study Period 2022-2028

Latin America Oncology Device Market

Coherent Market Insights released a new market study on 2022-2028 Latin America Oncology Device Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The global research report delivers an in-depth watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, small and macro business trends and eventualities, valuation analysis and a holistic summary within the forecast amount.

Overview

The oncology device is a linear accelerator that uses microwave technology and a wave guide to produce high-energy x-rays. The beams are shaped by a multi-leaf collimator to match the shape of the tumor. The patient lies on a moveable treatment couch and is positioned in a precise position. During treatment, the laser focuses on these marks. These devices are based on the Clinical Practice Guidelines for Oncology. These guidelines cover prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, palliative care, monitoring, and end-of-care. The list also includes a variety of basic and advanced medical devices. These devices can improve the quality of life and help doctors make informed decisions about which therapies to give patients.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the Latin America oncology device market include Codan Argus AG, Samtronic Industria e Comercio LTDA, Smiths Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, VOGT Medical, Medtronic PLC, Micrel Medical Devices, ACE Medical, EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medical Components, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Drivers

A burgeoning caseload of different types of cancers in parallel to the growing population is expected to augment the growth of the Latin America oncology device market during the forecast period.

Moreover, favorable compensation policies offered by the governments for cancer diagnosis are expected to further cushion the growth of the Latin America oncology device market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 virus has caused a barrier in the progress of the Latin America oncology device market. The pandemic-spurred restrictions have halted the development, approval, and launch of several products. Moreover, the cancellation of international shipments as a result of travel bans at a cross-country level negatively influenced the market during Q2 of 2020. However, the market is witnessing a revival with the withdrawal of lockdowns.

Key Takeaways

The Latin America oncology device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period owing to the increased involvement of the various governments in developing cancer treatments coupled with the increasing approval of new devices. For instance, in May 2021, Amgen submitted a MAA (marketing authorization application) to the Brazilian regulatory authorities for review of its LUMYKRAS® (sotorasib), an inhibitor developed to treat NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) in adults.

On the geographical front, Brazil is in the driver’s seat for the Latin America oncology device market on the heels of mounting cases of breast cancer, an increasing number of chemotherapies, and growing government support.

In relation to the same, Mexico is also propelling the Latin America oncology device market on account of growing cases of lung cancer as a result of high tobacco consumption.

