HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Lonza, Novartis

HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and cytotoxic dugs are used for creating therapeutic effect

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview:

As a result of the high demand for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, major companies have been investing in increasing production capabilities. Cytotoxic drugs are widely used to destroy tumours and improve the results of radiotherapy and surgery. Aside from killing tumours, cytostatics can also be used to treat cancer symptoms and destroy small tumours that have grown outside of the primary tumour. As cytotoxic drugs affect all dividing cells, they are particularly harmful to cancer cells, however, they have fewer adverse effects on normal cells. The HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing market is poised for a healthy growth in the next few years.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing focus of market players on research and development, and commercialization of HPAPIs is expected to boost growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Enteris BioPharma, Inc, a biotechnology company published white paper entitled ‘HPAPI Drugs Solid Oral Dosage (SOD) Manufacturing- Power, Precision and Productivity.

However, factors such as high production cost of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs due to chemical waste and restrictions regarding wastes are expected to hinder growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market. The COVID-19 outbreak led to nationwide lockdown in several countries to curb the virus spread, which adversely affected the economy. The manufacturing activities, supply and distribution channels were disrupted due to lockdown regulations and movement restrictions. However, the introduction of new vaccines, and decreasing cases of CCOVID-19 is expected to support growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market.

Key Takeaways:

The global HPAPIS and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period, due to adoption of various strategies by market players such as partnerships and investments. For instance, in May 2021, NovaSep announced expansion of its HPAPIs manufacturing capabilities on its site in France with investment of more than €4 million and recruitment of additional 30 employees at the site.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market during the forecast period. This is due to high prevalence of cancer in the U.S.

Key players functioning in the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., BASF AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Carbogen Amcis AG, Hospira Inc., Roche Diagnostics., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Merck & Co, Covidien Plc, Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Sanofi Aventis, and Lonza.

