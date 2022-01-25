Depression Therapeutics Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | Pfizer, Inc., Eli, Lilly and Company

Depression Therapeutics Market

Depression comprises multiple mental health challenges characterized by the absence of positivity, which leads to feelings such as misery, sadness, and anxiety

Market Overview:

People with depression may suffer from symptoms such as a depressed mood, a sense of guilt, difficulty concentrating, and feelings of hopelessness. Other symptoms may include restlessness, difficulty making decisions, and trouble sleeping. Some people who suffer from depression may also experience thoughts of suicide or other harmful behavior. Although these symptoms are common, the severity and duration can vary. If you are suffering from the symptoms of depression, you should seek treatment from a mental health professional.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global depression drugs market include, Alkermes, AstraZeneca Plc, Allergan plc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, H. Lundbeck A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global depression drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for the treatment of depression in adults.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:55pm CET, 21 January 2022, there have been 340,543,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,570,163 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 19 January 2022, a total of 9,571,502,663 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in prevalence of mental diseases such as depression, which in turn is expected to boost demand for depression drugs.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global depression drugs market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2021, Riverwoods Behavioral Health and Forum Health collaborated to introduce Ketamine trials for treating early cognitive decline and depression.

