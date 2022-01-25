Softgel Tumble Dryer Market Healthy CAGR of 10.5% by 2028 | Changsung Softgel System Ltd., SKY SOFTGEL CO., LTD

Softgel Tumble Dryer Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights released a new market study on 2022-2028 Softgel Tumble Dryer Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The global research report delivers an in-depth watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, small and macro business trends and eventualities, valuation analysis and a holistic summary within the forecast amount. Its knowledge and in-depth reports specializing in primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions of trending innovation and business policies reviewed within the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data referring to international standing and trend, size, share, growth, trends analysis, section, and forecasts.

Market Overview:

A softgel is an oral dosage form for medicine in the form of specialized capsules, and are one of the most accepted oral doses in pharmaceutical and food supplements industries. During the manufacturing of softgel capsules, it is important to remove excess moisture from the gelatin to maintain the quality of the capsules and protect them from compounding. The softgel tumble dryer acts as the first phase of the softgel drying system.

The capsules undergo drying in a tumble dryer with a large volume of forced air and an elevated temperature. It removes about 25% of the total moisture that's present in these capsules. Then, the capsules are transferred onto trays and placed into a low humidity drying room. Thus, there is an increasing demand for softgel tumble dryer worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global softgel tumble dryer market are Mysoftgel Co., CapPlus Technologies, JOYSUN PHARMA, SEC Softgel Technology, Wuxi Jangli Machinery Co., Ltd., Technophar, SaintyCo, TaoTronics, Kamata Co., Ltd., GIC Engineering, Inc., Sky Softgel Co., Ltd., Changsung Softgel System Ltd., Beijing KunYou Pharmatech Co Ltd, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for plant-based capsules is expected to propel growth of the softgel tumble dryer market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Delpharm Evreux and Roquette successfully scaled and qualified a new softgel capsule with a plant-based shell. This vegetarian softgel is composed of hydroxypropyl pea starch, carrageenan, and other functional ingredients, and meets the requirements for both nutraceutical supplement and pharmaceutical softgel products.

Moreover, increasing research and development and increasing investment by market players is expected to augment the growth of the softgel tumble dryer market. For instance, in April 2019, Catalent palnned to invest around US$ 14 million to expand integrated turnkey softgel capabilities at its facility in Eberbach, Germany, including two new encapsulation lines for Catalent’s proprietary Vegicaps technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Research to develop oral vaccines to treat SaRS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) has fueled the research and development of softgel manufacturers. Moreover, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins has also increased the demand for softgels during the pandemic. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for softgel tumble dryers worldwide, driving the growth of the softgel tumble dryer market.

Key Takeaways:

The softgel tumble dryer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period owing to the expansion of softgels manufacturing facilities. For instance, in August 2020, Catalent planned to expand its Argentinian site in Loma Hermosa, Buenos Aires, by adding over 11,000 square feet of production space designed to handle cytotoxic and highly active products for prescription softgel manufacturing.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the softgel tumble dryer market due to the increasing demand for softgel tumble dryers, increasing demand for plant-based capsules, increasing investment in research and development, and expansion of softgels manufacturing facilities in these regions.

For instance, in November 2020, Roquette launched its pea starch technology, Lycagel, for vegetarian softgel capsule formulations. The new product offers quick drying time with no stickiness, significant capsule strength, fast disintegration, seal integrity, no cross-linking, and higher processing temperature suitability. Moreover, the product is fully plant-based and complies EU and US standards for both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

