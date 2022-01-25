HDAC Inhibitors Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | AbbVie, Celgene, Celldex, Chipscreen

HDAC Inhibitors Market

HDAC inhibitors refers to the class of anti-cancer agents that play a vital role in non-epigenetic or epigenetic regulation, inducing cell cycle arrest

Overview

A class of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, called repressive oncogenes, is highly effective in inhibiting repressive oncogenes by enhancing the activity of these enzymes. This original therapeutic concept arose from the link between leukemogenesis and transcriptional repression. The HDAC enzymes affect a wide range of proteins through their acetylation. Histone deacetylases, or HDACs, are enzymes that remove acetyl groups from lysine residues in chromatin. They play an important role in gene transcription and in many other cellular processes involving chromatin. Recent studies have indicated that HDACi plays an important role in cell-cycle regulation. Inhibitors of HDACs are being investigated as anti-cancer agents. The development of new treatments for cancer has fueled interest in HDACs. These drugs are increasingly being evaluated as potential anti-cancer agents.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global HDAC inhibitors market include Chroma Therapeutics, Merck, Chipscreen, Celldex, AbbVie, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Syndax, Onxeo, Novartis, and GSK.

Drivers

Growing research activities on HDAC inhibitors to develop a potential treatment for cancer amidst an increasing caseload of various cancers is expected to supplement the growth of the HDAC inhibitors market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, wider acceptance in the treatment of hematological malignancies and neuro-degenerative diseases is expected to supplement the growth of the HDAC inhibitors market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has been a boon for the global HDAC inhibitors market. These inhibitors have witnessed widespread adoption across the healthcare sector for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in non-critical COVID patients. In addition to this, the increasing involvement of governments in promoting the use of HDAC inhibitors is also broadening the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

The HDAC inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25 % during the forecast period owing to the rising expenditure in the biotechnology sector and rising research activities. For instance, in January 2022, the American Society of Hematology revealed the results of its Phase I clinical trials on R/R Hodgkin's Lymphoma, concluding that the major responses to vorinostat (a HDAC inhibitor) in combination with pembrolizumab were favorable.

In the geographic overview, the North American region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global HDAC inhibitors market at the helm of accelerated drug approvals, a well-established pharmaceutical sector, and a growing caseload of various cancers.

In relation to the same, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as a future ace on account of increasing drug imports, growing government support, and rising health awareness.

