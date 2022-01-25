Prevalence Of Chronic Disorders Is A Major Factor For The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Demand

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell market. Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with induced pluripotent stem cells. Induced pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells. According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder. Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by induced pluripotent stem cell treatment. According to the induced pluripotent stem cell market forecast, this rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for iPSC treatment.

Companies in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market are looking for opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations that will help these companies to enter into new geographies and to expand product portfolios. For example, Notch Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics announced a partnership and licensing contract to research and develop induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) AlloCAR treatment goods for early use of leukemia, multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Another Example is the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute made a strategic partnership with Ngene Therapeutics Inc. (Ngene) for the treatment of new diseases that will hold the human stem cell research and techniques like novel gene editing which means replacement of DNA at a specific cell.

The global iPSC market size is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Induced pluripotent stem cell market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players covered in the global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics), Takara Bio Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Fate Therapeutics, ViaCyte, StemCells, Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd, Fate Therapeutics and Japan Tissue Engineering Co.

Bayer, a Germany based pharmaceutical and life sciences company acquired BlueRock Therapeutics LP for $600 million. Through the deal, Bayer would own full rights to BlueRock’s CELL+GENE™ platform, which is designed to create stable master cell banks capable of virtually unlimited expansion and differentiation into any cell type in the body, using proprietary bioprocessing and manufacturing techniques. BlueRock Therapeutics LP is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases.

TBRC’s global induced pluripotent stem cell market analysis report is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, others, by application into academic research, drug development and discovery, toxicity screening, regenerative medicine, by end-user into hospitals, research laboratories.

