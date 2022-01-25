Non-Dairy Creamer Market Development Leads To High Demand in Grooming Regions, 2021-2027

Non-Dairy Creamer Market

Surge in demand for plant-based products drives the growth of the global non-dairy creamers market. Based on region, North America contributed the highest share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-dairy creamers industry generated $1.73billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.38billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for plant-based products and increase in disposable income of consumer drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamers market.However,high pricing of non-dairy creamer productsrestrainsthe market growth. Furthermore,rise in number of consumers allergic to dairy products is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesfor the market player in near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Manufacturing of non-dairy creamers have been affected to a greater extent due to disruptedsupply of raw materialsowing to stringent norms for trade & logisticsamid Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, investors across the globe have crubed their funding to set up new manufacturing units for uncertain time period amid lockdown. Due to this the growth of non-dairy creamers market is expected to decline.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global non-dairy creamers market based onorigin,form,nature, sales channel,and region.

Based on origin, the recombinant almond segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore thanone-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it isestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.The report also analyzes the single mode segment.

Based on form, the preventive non-dairy creamerssegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifthsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it isexpected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region,North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting formore than one-thirdof the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-pacificisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include White Wave Foods, Nestlé S.A.,Ripple Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Laird Superfood, Nutpods, Super Group Ltd., Kerry Group,Califia Farms, and Rich Product Corporation.

