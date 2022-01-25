Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market to Reach US$ 11.0 billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4% | CMI

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market

Polyurethane coatings are fast-reacting coatings that can be applied by many painting contractors. However, 100% Solids Polyurethane coatings are highly reactive and require specialized plural component equipment. These products are also solvent-free and require specialized applicators. Manufacturers also provide technical support for application contractors. Several different types of application equipment are available, including spray booths, rollers, and even a foam brush. Polyurethane coatings have been used in various applications, from architecture to building and construction to automotive coatings. Their durable properties and scratch-resistant qualities have led to significant growth in the industry. In addition, they are often used to make vehicles and other objects scratch-resistant.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market include Axalta Coatings Systems, PPG Industries Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin Williams Company, Jotun AS, Sokan New Materials, Aexcel Coatings., and Rust-Oleum - RPM International Inc.

Drivers

The increasing prominence of coatings in electronic appliances to achieve scratch-resistant and mechanical properties is expected to augment the growth of the soft touch polyurethane coatings market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of waterborne technology for stain-resistant and UV-curable coatings is expected to supplement the growth of the soft touch polyurethane coatings market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been a threat multiplier for the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market. The energy-intensive industries had a hard time coping with the crisis-fueled restrictions in the middle of shipment halts. On the plus side, with the ease of restrictions, the market does not have any major hurdles to break even.

Key Takeaways

The soft touch polyurethane coatings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption across the automotive and electronics sectors and rising collaborative strategies among market participants. For instance, in December 2021, Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) of Land Rover announced that they would customize their Range Rover SVs using polyurethane coatings to improve technical aesthetics.

In geographic news, the European region is projected to participate heavily in the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market on account of an increasing number of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and high adoption across the automotive sector.

Also standing out in the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market is the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by high demand from the paint and coatings industry and increasing applications in aircraft (China).

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Soft-touch polyurethane coatings Market, By Product Type:

2K

UV

Global Soft-touch polyurethane coatings Market, By Base Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

