Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2027| Avery Dennison Corporation

Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Reactive hot melt adhesives are an excellent choice for applications where a strong bond is needed.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Reactive hot melt adhesives are an excellent choice for applications where a strong bond is needed. They are a one-component material and are typically used in the packaging industry. They are environmentally friendly and are very easy to handle. Their high initial bonding strength makes them an excellent choice for many packaging applications. Furthermore, these materials can be used in gaskets and films.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global reactive hot melt adhesives market include, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bostik, Beardow Adams, DOW Corning, Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd., H. B. Fuller, Henkel, Kleiberit, Nanpao Resins Chemical Group, Tex Year Industries Inc., and ZheJiang Good Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global reactive hot melt adhesives market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Avery Dennison received BioPreferred Certification from the U.S Department of Agriculture for a new hot-melt adhesive.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global reactive hot melt adhesives market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product capabilities. For instance, in June 2021, REXtac, a U.S-based polymer producer, partnered with South Korea-based DL Chemical to establish a hot melt glue joint venture in South Korea.

Major players operating in the global reactive hot melt adhesives market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Lecta launched a new range of rubber-based Adestor hot-melt adhesives, thereby expanding its Adestor self-adhesive product portfolio.

Major players operating in the global reactive hot melt adhesives market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2021, APPLIED Adhesives acquired Bird Song Adhesives, Inc., a supplier of specialty adhesives.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global reactive hot melt adhesives market is segmented into:

High Temperature

Low Temperature

On the basis of application, the global reactive hot melt adhesives market is segmented into:

Personal Care

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Textile

Electronics

Construction

Others

