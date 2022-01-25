Bio Based Carpet Market Competitive Analysis, Upcoming Demand And Growth Forecast 2019 To 2027 | Antrim Carpet

Bio Based Carpet Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Bio-based carpeting has a number of great qualities. It is easy to maintain, very durable, and has a wide variety of colors, textures, and qualities. It is easy to maintain, very durable, and has a wide variety of colors, textures, and qualities. You can even get a high-gloss carpet that is stain resistant and chemically treated. Manufacturers of conventional carpets are moving towards bio-based carpets. The market is likely to be driven by the residential sector, as it is a great option for interior design. While bio-based carpets are becoming increasingly popular, the high price of these products may hold back the market's growth. The growing bio-based carpet market is segmented into different types, depending on the type of material used in their production. Wool-based carpets are a good option for commercial applications, because they are antistatic, resilient, and antibacterial.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bio-based carpet market include, Antrim Carpet, Curran Floor, Earth Weave, Fibre Flooring, Kapoor Handloom Industries, Nodi Rugs. Natural Area Rugs, Ruckstuhl, Stanton Carpet, and Venetian Blinds.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global bio-based carpet market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, FLOR launched its Winter Collection, including carpet tile styles.

Moreover, launch of bio-attributed polystyrene is also expected to propel growth of the global bio-based carpet market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Trinseo launched bio-attributed STYRON Polystyrene Resins, MAGNUM ABS Resins, and TYRIL SAN Resins with renewable content.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:52pm CET, 11 January 2022, there have been 308,458,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,492,595 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 January 2022, a total of 9,194,549,698 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

In the U.S, the bio-based carpet market is expected to grow at a significant rate. Despite the recent upsurge in interest for bio-based carpeting, it still has a long way to go before it can compete with its conventional counterparts.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of material type, the global bio-based carpet market is segmented into:

Seagrass

Sisal

Jute

Coir

Silk

Wool

On the basis of application, the global bio-based carpet market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

