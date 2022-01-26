Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and park market is expected to grow from $37.95 billion in 2021 to $62.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.6%. The growth in the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market research shows that market is expected to reach $135.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5%.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market consists of sales of museum, historical site, zoo, and park services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that conserve and exhibit objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings.

Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Trends

Art organizers, museums and zoos are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user’s environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera view.

Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Segments

The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is segmented:

By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions

By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food and Beverages, Others

By Visitors' Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

By Visitors' Gender: Male, Female

By Geography: The global museum, historical site, zoo, and park market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C., The State Hermitage Museum, Krusger, Zoological Garden of Berlin, The American Museum of Natural History, National Museum of China and British Museum.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

