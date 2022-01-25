Dispersion Adhesives Market Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends Through 2027

Dispersion Adhesives Market

Dispersion adhesives are water-based adhesives which form bonds through physical hardening when the water evaporates.

Dispersion adhesives are water-based adhesives which form bonds through physical hardening when the water evaporates. They contain water soluble additives such as protective colloids, surfactants, and emulsifiers, which acts as a link between the aqueous phase and solid adhesive particle. Widely recognized as one of the most efficient ways of bonding woods, these adhesive types are widely used across the board in wood working projects of every nature.

Dispersion adhesives based on synthetic and natural rubber and vinyl acetate copolymers offer flexible bond lines and improved adhesion to metal, leather, rubber, and plastic compared to vinyl acetate adhesives. These adhesives are preferred for automatic assembly of laminates including water permeable substrates to paper and wood composites. Thus, there is an increase in demand for them in various industries such as wood processing, automotive, graphics, paper and packaging, textile, footwear, and electrical, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dispersion adhesives market are Permabond LLC, 3M Company, Kohesi Bond, Master Bond Inc., Cementos Capa SL, Wacker Chemie AG, Kleiberit Klebstoffe GmbH, Jowat SE, Delo Industrial Adhesives, and Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for dispersion adhesives (due to increasing industrialization worldwide) is expected to augment the growth of the dispersion adhesives market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Allnex announced the launch of DAOTAN 7061/35WA. This polyurethane dispersion was developed for the automotive OEM and vehicle refinish coating markets. When cured at ambient temperature, DAOTAN 7061/35WA yields clear, crack-free films without cosolvents/coalescent or additives.

Moreover, increasing demand for dispersion adhesives from the packaging industry is expected to boost growth of the dispersion adhesives market. For instance, in June 2020, Bostik launched Born2Bond, a new range of innovative engineering adhesives designed for by-the-dot bonding in the high-end packaging sector. Born2Bond will enable customers to improve efficiencies, enhance sustainability, and increase design opportunities, making it easier for customers to manufacture better, safer, and ever more innovative products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The dispersion adhesives market has been severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19. Most of the construction activities around the world have been brought to a halt as several governments enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. This in turn has led to a decline in demand for dispersion adhesives in the construction industry. Moreover, the demand for automobiles across the globe has also decreased significantly. This in turn has also led to a reduction in the use of dispersion adhesives in the automobile sector.

Key Takeaways:

The dispersion adhesives market is expected to exhibit a cagr over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for bio-based additives. For instance, in October 2019, Clariant launched new high-performance additives promoting reduction in the consumption of fossil resources, to support the creation of value chain cycles which utilize viable and sustainable renewable sources and combat climate change.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the dispersion adhesives market owing to the increasing demand for dispersion adhesives, rapid industrialization and urbanization, high demand from textile and leather industries, increasing construction and infrastructure activities, and the rapid growth of the automotive industry in these regions.

For instance, in January 2021, BASF announced a single-digit million-euro investment in the capacity expansion of water-based polyurethane dispersions at its Castellbisbal site in Spain. The expansion will allow BASF to increase its production capacity by 30 percent. Moreover, in August 2020, Bostik SA launched a water-based adhesive, namely Aquagrip 3720, for automotive interior assembly applications.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of material type, the dispersion adhesives market is segmented into:

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

Polyacrylates

Polyurethanes

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Rubber Latex

Others

On the basis of application, the dispersion adhesives market is segmented into:

Wood Processing & Furniture

Paper & Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Electrical

Footwear

Others

