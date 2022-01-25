Opening of Borders Remains Linked to Guarantee of Necessary Conditions to Preserve Health of Visitors, Moroccans (FM)

MOROCCO, January 25 - The opening of borders is important but remains linked to the guarantee of the necessary conditions to preserve the health of visitors and Moroccan citizens, said Monday in Rabat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, adding that each country adopts its own measures according to its epidemiological situation.

"The goal is clear, namely the opening of borders, but with the guarantee of conditions to preserve the health of both visitors and Moroccans," said the minister during the session devoted to oral questions in the House of Representatives.

Bourita noted that the issue of opening the borders is currently under discussion, stressing that "Morocco monitors the development of the epidemiological situation in countries that have opened their borders and will decide what can be undertaken".

Despite the importance of the issue of opening borders, it is also necessary to continue monitoring the development of the pandemic situation, he concluded.

MAP 25 January 2022