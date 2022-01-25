Research Collaborations Enable The Community Oncology Services Market To Expand Services

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community oncology services market trends include major companies undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years. According to a report published by Community Oncology Alliance in April 2020, the rate of community oncology practices acquired by hospitals increased by 9.7% during 2018 and 2020. For instance, in August 2020, The Community Cancer Center, a US-based clinic engaged in providing community-based cancer care, was acquired by Carle Health. Carle Health is a US-based hospital and healthcare company with more than 9,500 employees in its five hospitals and associated healthcare business. Amgen Inc., also launched Amgen Community Oncology Research Collaborators (ACORC), a new initiative to improve access to innovative oncology clinical research for community centers.

Major players covered in the global community oncology services market are Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center., Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C. and Baptist Cancer Center.

The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the demand for the community oncology service market. The cancer care services are considered to be cost-effective in community oncology centers as compared to hospitals. According to the Community Oncology Alliance’s report published, the cost of cancer care per patient per month for various tumors in Community-based Clinics (CCs) was approximately $12,000 whereas the cost of cancer care in Hospital-based Oncology Clinics (HCs) was about $20,000. Furthermore, the cost per patient per month for treatment of chemotherapy in a community setting was nearly $5,000 compared to around $8,500 in hospital-based clinics. Hence, the low cost of community oncology settings or community oncology centers is expected to drive the demand for the community oncology services market over the forecast years.

The global community oncology services market size is expected to decline from $70.06 billion in 2021 to $70.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow decline is attributed to COVID-19 restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community oncology services market share is expected to reach $74.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.

TBRC’s global community oncology services market analysis report is segmented by type into small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics, large community oncology clinics, by cancer type into breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, others, by therapy type into medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, others.

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By Therapy Type (Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

