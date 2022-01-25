Potential Therapeutic Interventions Create Opportunities For The Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of antibody-based immunotherapy as a potential therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 shows opportunities for the convalescent plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma therapy utilizes the antibodies produced against coronavirus by the donor to improve the immunity of the recipient. Convalescent plasma therapy market trends include companies initiating trials, collaborating and investing for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy. In April 2020, GSK entered into a collaboration with Vir Biotechnology and invested $250 million in Vir to support the development of anti-viral antibody-based solutions against novel coronavirus. In April 2020, Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) partnered with Emergent BioSolutions to fund $14.5 million to support the development of human plasma-derived therapy which is COVID-Human Immune Globulin (COVID-HIG) for treating COVID-19 in severe hospitalized and high-risk patients. In April 2020, global plasma companies like CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma collaborated to develop plasma-derived COVID-19 Hyperimmune Therapy. As convalescent plasma therapy utilizes antibodies, the focus over antibody-based COVID-19 therapy is expected to boost the market growth.

Read More On The Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convalescent-plasma-therapy-global-market-report

The global convalescent plasma therapy market size is expected to grow from $36 million in 2021 to $41 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. According to the convalescent plasma therapy market analysis, the change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The convalescent plasma therapy market report shows that the industry is expected to reach $63 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Major players covered in the global convalescent plasma therapy industry are Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Orthosera Kft.

TBRC’s global convalescent plasma therapy market segmentation is divided by application into prophylaxis, treatment, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, laboratories and research institutes, by antibody type into IgM, IgG, IgA.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Research institutes), By Antibody type (IgM, IgG, IgA) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a convalescent plasma therapy market overview, forecast convalescent plasma therapy market size and growth for the whole market, convalescent plasma therapy market segments, geographies, convalescent plasma therapy market trends, convalescent plasma therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3233&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)), By Application (Orthopedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair & Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021 - By Therapy Type (Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT), Gene Therapy), By Indication (Type I, Type II, Type III), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alpha-mannosidosis-global-market-report

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market 2021 - By Drug Class (Bronchodilators, Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Combination Drugs), By End User (Asthma Patients, COPD Patients), By Distribution Channel (General Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers), By Therapy (Preventive, Curative), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous), By Age Group (Below 5, 5-14, 15-60, Above 60), By Prescription (Prescription, Over The Counter (OTC)), By Drug Type (Branded, Generic) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

