Membrane Filtration Systems Market projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Membrane Filtration Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. According to the report, the rapidly growing dairy industry, stringent regulations for water safety & filtration, and rising demand for premium alcoholic drinks products are some factors driving the growth in the membrane filtration systems market.
Membrane filtration systems are commonly used for wastewater purification and for sterilization, concentration processes, and separation in the food & beverage sectors. Due to the rising awareness among consumers about safety and filtration processes, the demand for membrane filtration systems is increasing.
Additionally, advances in membrane filtration systems technologies, high growth in the dairy industry, and growth in the bio-based pharmaceutical industry, and rapid development in generic production are the key factors that are driving the membrane filtration systems market.
The future prospects for market growth are projected to be the recycling of used water, purification of wastewater, and separation of initial ingredients in pharmaceutical synthesis.
The Membrane Filtration Systems Market will gain in response to the expansion of the bio-based pharmaceutical market. A high setup cost for membrane filtration systems is, however, a restraining growth to an extent.
Despite Focus on Healthy Diet, Change in Consumption Pattern Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Will Impact Growth
Coronavirus outbreak had a considerable impact on consumption pattern of buyers. The focus on health and hygiene products and rise in demand for healthy organic food are indicative of key shifts in consumer behavior. This will invariably impact growth forecasts for the market. However, top companies in membrane filtration systems market expect supply chain and cash flow disruptions to remain the biggest hurdles even in the post lockdown situation. Following coronavirus outbreak, companies operating in this market are under pressure to deliver products to market in time. These developments could have significant impact on the market.
“The increase in demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration systems technology in water purification, the growth in the purchasing power of the middle-class community for quality goods and the increase in the consumption of functional food are some of the important factors that are projected to drive demand for membrane filtration systems technology in Asia Pacific,”said a lead analyst at FMI.
It Includes In-Depth Insights Into The Membrane Filtration Systems Market. Some Of These Are:
• The estimated value of the market was at US$ 14.5 Bn in 2020. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.
• By application, the water & wastewater segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market.
• During the forecast period, the segment of tubular systems in the membrane filtration systems market for food and beverages is projected to show faster growth.
• Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the market.
• Increasing strict government regulations for water safety and filtration are major factors expected to drive growth of the global membrane filtration systems market.
• However, the high flow rates used in cross-flow feed can damage shear sensitive materials is expected to restrain growth of the global membrane filtration systems market. In addition, high equipment cost may hamper the market growth to a certain extent.
• In terms of membrane material, polymeric and ceramic are two key segments in the market.
Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the membrane filtration systems market include Porvair Filtration Group, Pentair Plc., Prominent GmbH, SPX Flow, Inc., Veolia, Koch Membrane Systems Inc, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions and DowDuPont.
