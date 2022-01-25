Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Players Expand Portfolio By Pairing Complimentary Services

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem cell/cord blood banking market trends include pairing of cord blood and tissue storage with genetic testing services. Such pairing is possible and efficient because of its complimentary services to the existing clients, thereby helping in expanding their product portfolio. For example, genetic testing company Natera launched the Evercord cord blood and tissue storage service that enables expectant parents to collect, store and potentially retrieve their newborn's cord blood and tissue for therapeutic use in transplantation and regenerative medicine applications.

According to the stem cell/cord blood banking market overview, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlines guidance related to stem cells/cord blood banking in accordance with section 212 of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act (Public Law 104-121). As per this act, stem cells sourced from cord blood for unrelated allogeneic use are regulated by the FDA, and, in order to distribute these products, distributors need to get a license from the FDA. These licenses are provided by the FDA after reviewing the manufacturing and the storage conditions. In this regard, the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) and other regulatory agencies also work with the FDA. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to the stem cells/cord blood banking market is expected to keep a check on companies involved in this market.

The global stem cell and cord blood banking market size is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The stem cell/cord blood banking market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stem cell/cord blood banking market is expected to reach $14.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players covered in the global stem cell/cord blood banking industry are AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell International, Esperite, Americord Registry LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Limited, CordVida, ESPERITE N.V. and Cryo Stemcell.

TBRC’s global stem cell/cord blood banking market analysis report is segmented By cell type into adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood stem cells, embryonic stem cells, by service into collection, processing, analysis, storage, by bank type into public, private, by application into leukemia, anemia, thalassemia, autism, cerebral palsy, diabetes, others.

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022 – By Cell Type (Adult Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells), By Service (Collection, Processing, Analysis, Storage), By Bank Type (Public, Private), By Application (Leukemia, Anemia, Thalassemia, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Diabetes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

