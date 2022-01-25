End Of Line Packaging Market to Reach US$ 6.0 billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% | Krones AG

End Of Line Packaging Market

Increase in the adoption of end-of-line packaging systems by end-use industries to lower packaging cost and improve packaging systems.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Dynamics:

Increase in the adoption of end-of-line packaging systems by end-use industries to lower packaging cost and improve packaging systems in the units is expected to propel growth of the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast. For instance, in February 2021, ProMarch, a leading packaging machinery company announced the acquisition of Serpa Packaging Solutions, a leading company of carton and end-of-line packaging systems for medical devices, pharmaceutical, and others. With this acquisition ProMarch gained automated cartooning systems of Serpa.

However, high cost of maintenance of these packaging machinery and rising initial investment cost is expected to hinder growth of the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players functioning in the global end-of-line packaging market are Fromm Holding AG, Krones AG, Duravant., Robert Bosch GmbH, Endoline Machinery Ltd, DS Smith, EndFlex, Combi Packaging Systems, LLC, Lantech, ProMach, Akash Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., Uhlmann, Festo, Shemesh Automation LTD., and OPTIMA packaging group GmbH.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the global end-of-line packaging market adversely. Over 100 countries across the world implemented nationwide lockdown in order to curb the virus spread. This caused disruption in manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution activities in various industries including packaging industry. Thus, the demand for end-of-line packaging witnessed a decline. However, introduction of novel vaccine and declining cases of COVID-19 is expected to support growth of the global end-of-line packaging market.

Key Takeaways:

The global end-of-line packaging market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, due to rising demand for automate manufacturing processes. In October 2020, Fujitsu, a Japanese information and communication technology company announced the plans to launch Monozukuri Solutions for accelerating digital transformation in manufacturing.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the demand for various packaging requirements for different products.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market, By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market, By Received Order:

Customized

Standard

