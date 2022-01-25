Government Support Is A Key Factor For Healthcare Reimbursement Market Growth

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing cost of healthcare and supportive government programs are the key factors that are driving the healthcare reimbursement market growth. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), US healthcare costs are expected to reach $6 trillion, which is $17,000 per person by 2027. The rising healthcare cost and supportive government policies increase the number of people opting for payer services and thereby contributes to the growth of healthcare reimbursement market.

The global healthcare reimbursement market size is expected to grow from $8.23 billion in 2021 to $9.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The decline in the market is due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The healthcare reimbursement market share is expected to reach $18.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Companies in the global healthcare reimbursement market are providing options of value-based care models to cater better experience for the patients. Value-based care models are based on the quality of patient's treatment and how well healthcare providers can improve their quality by adhering to certain metrics such as reducing hospital readmissions, improving preventative care, and using particular kinds of certified health technology and help lower healthcare costs. For instance, UnitedHealth stated that its payments to healthcare providers based on value-based care relationships was $75 billion in 2020.

Major players covered in the global healthcare reimbursement industry are UnitedHealth Group, Aviva, Allianz, CVS Health, BNP Paribas, Aetna, Nippon Life Insurance, WellCare Health Plans, AgileHealthInsurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

TBRC’s global healthcare reimbursement industry analysis report is segmented by claims into underpaid, full paid, by payers into private payers, public payers, by service provider into physician office, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, others.

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022 – By Claims (Underpaid, Full Paid), By Payers (Private Payers, Public Payers), By Service Provider (Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a healthcare reimbursement market overview, forecast healthcare reimbursement market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare reimbursement market segments, geographies, healthcare reimbursement market trends, healthcare reimbursement market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

