Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Uses Biosensors For Precise Diagnosis

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoimmune disease diagnosis market trends include biosensors and nano biosensors for rapid detection is a novel tool for the detection of antibodies in the market. They are highly preferred because of low cost, high sensitivity, simple to use, multiplexing abilities and rapid diagnosis. Besides measuring the quantity of antibodies in human blood serum with extremely high sensitivity, it also quantifies the activity of antibodies as the assay employs portable optical label-free biosensors based on the spectral correlation interferometry. This point of care technology gives a more integrated, informative, timely and precise diagnosis of autoimmune diseases when compared to the conventional ones.

Read More On The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-global-market-report

A high incidence of autoimmune diseases contributed to the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. The percentage of the adult population diagnosed with autoimmune diseases in 2019 across countries was 7% in the US, 6% in Europe, 5% in China, 3% each in Brazil and Russia and Japan 2%. According to the Autoimmune Registry Inc (ARI) first comprehensive list of Autoimmune Diseases published in 2020, between 15 and 30 million people in the United States suffer from autoimmune disease, making it the nation's largest class of illness, and it primarily affects women aged 20 to 40. Therefore, increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the globe is driving the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from $4.55 billion in 2021 to $4.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to TBRC’s autoimmune disease diagnosis market forecast, the market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Major players covered in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Trinity Biotech, HYCOR Biomedical, EUROIMMUN AG, AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TBRC’s global autoimmune disease diagnosis market analysis report is segmented by product into consumables and assay kits, instruments, by test type into routine laboratory tests, autoantibodies tests, immunologic tests, others, by end user into clinical laboratories, hospitals, others.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Consumables & Assay Kits, Instruments), By Test Type (Routine Laboratory Tests, Autoantibodies Tests, Immunologic Tests, Other Tests), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a autoimmune disease diagnosis market overview, forecast autoimmune disease diagnosis market size and growth for the whole market, autoimmune disease diagnosis market segments, geographies, autoimmune disease diagnosis market trends, autoimmune disease diagnosis market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3231&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597), By Product Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), By Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases), By End Use (Hospitals, Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bi-specific-mabs-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals), By Application (Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology), By Compound (Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins), By Types (Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor), By Application (Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilars-market-global-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

