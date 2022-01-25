Road Accidents Contribute To The Blood And Blood Components Market Growth

Blood And Blood Components Market - Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood and blood components market is being driven by increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents. Sometimes, because of traumas such as hemorrhage, the volume of blood is reduced to a very low level and cannot be replaced fast enough by the body. Also, road accidents cause excessive blood loss from the body that has to be restored immediately. At times, the blood itself lacks a few components as in the case of hemophilia. All these conditions demand transfusion of blood and blood components into the patient's body. The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing numbers of road accidents and traumas are increasing the demand for blood and thus driving the market.

The main types of products in blood and blood components are whole blood and blood components. Human blood from a typical blood donation is known as whole blood. It is utilized in the treatment of excessive bleeding, exchange transfusions, and self-donation of blood. The different blood components include red blood cells, platelets, plasma, white blood cells and are used in anemia, trauma and surgery, cancer treatment, and bleeding disorders. The several end-users involved are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Read More On The Global Blood And Blood Components Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-and-blood-components-global-market-report

The global blood and blood components market size is expected to grow from $35.63 billion in 2021 to $37.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. According to the blood and blood components market forecast, the growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The blood and blood components market is expected to reach $44.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The most prominent trend that has been witnessed in the blood and blood components market is the growing number of collaborations between the players involved in the market. Companies are adopting partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their reach, increase customer base and generate awareness in the market. For example, the American Red Cross collaborated with HealthStream with an aim of introducing new program for healthcare organizations. Similarly, the BloodCenter of Wisconsin collaborated with SysLogic Inc., to study how the RFID technology can be used to enhance safety of the patient while collecting and transfusing blood products.

Major players covered in the global blood and blood components industry are American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Abbott Laboratories, Blood Centers of America, Becton, Dickinson & Co., German Red Cross, Nipro Medical Corporation, American Association of Blood Banks, AVIS National and National Blood Authority Australia.

TBRC’s global blood and blood components market report is segmented by product into whole blood, blood components, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others, by application into anemia, trauma and surgery, cancer treatment, bleeding disorders, by blood components into red blood cells, platelets, plasma, white blood cells.

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Whole Blood, Blood Components), By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Anemia, Trauma & Surgery, Cancer Treatment, Bleeding Disorders), By Blood Components (Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a blood and blood components market overview, forecast blood and blood components market size and growth for the whole market, blood and blood components market segments, geographies, blood and blood components market trends, blood and blood components market drivers, blood and blood components market restraints, blood and blood components market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Blood And Blood Components Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2573&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2021 - By Test Type (Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing), By Product (Instruments, Reagents And Kits), By Techniques (Serology Tests, Molecular Tests), By End User (Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories And Blood Banks), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-group-typing-global-market-report

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Blood Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma), By Drugs (Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)), By Treatment Approaches (Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, MAbs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - By Type (Elemental Analysis, Separational Analysis, Molecular Analysis), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-laboratory-instruments-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

