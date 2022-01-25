Stem Cell Market Focuses On Development Of New Technology For Efficient Therapies

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global stem cell industry outlook shows companies in the market focusing on development of new technologies such as the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) to boost the efficiency of stem cell therapies. IPSC are obtained from blood or skin cells that are reprogrammed to an embryonic-like pluripotent state by incorporating genes that are essential for maintaining key properties and growth of an unlimited source of any kind of human cell required for stem cell therapeutic purposes. These IPSCs are not derived from human embryos, which removes the bioethical issues, thus allowing scientists to obtain federal funding and support easily. A Japanese company, Oksara opened a medicine center that produced cells derived from iPS Cells. Similarly, Takar Bio company launched human iPSC derived Beta Cells i.e., Cellartis for disease modeling and drug discovery.

The global stem cell market size is expected to grow from $11.59 billion in 2021 to $12.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global stem cell market share is expected to reach $18.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

There is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide which drives the stem cell market. Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use. Currently, widely used stem cell treatment is the transplantation of blood stem cells to treat diseases and conditions of the blood and immune system, or to restore the blood system after treatments for specific cancers. According to WHO, in 2020, prevalence of chronic disease increased to 57%. As the prevalence of chronic disease increases, people opting for the stem cell-based treatment will rise, thus driving the market going forward. Currently, approximately 26,000 patients are treated with blood stem cells in Europe each year.

In August 2021, Catalent, a US-based provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and cell and gene treatments acquired RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Catalent aims to deploy RheinCell's expertise and deep knowledge in iPSC cell lines that will boost Catalent’s cell therapy portfolio, allowing them to offer iPSC banks to their customers as a premium source for their therapeutic development pathway. RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH is a Germany based company that specializes in the GMP-compliant generation of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells).

Major players covered in the global stem cell market are Anterogen Co., Ltd, Mesoblast Ltd, Osiris TherapeuticsInc, AlloSource, Cellular Engineering Technologies, BIOTIMEInc, Astellas Pharma USInc, Vericel, RTI SurgicalInc and Takara Bio Company.

TBRC’s global stem cells market report is segmented by source into autologous, allogeneic, by product type into adult stem cell, human embryonic stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cell, others, by application into regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development.

