Research Funding Is A Key Factor Accelerating The Influenza Diagnostic Market Demand

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s influenza diagnostic market forecast, the major factor driving the market is increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics. Addressing the public health impact of influenza disease requires a proper understanding of the virus and its effect on individuals and populations. Therefore, it is important to accelerate the pace of scientific research progress that can have the greatest public health impact. Many public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals, biopharmaceutical companies have maximized the spending for research funds or grants to reduce the risk of the emergence of pandemic influenza. NIAID will provide up to approximately $51 million in total first-year funding for the program, which is designed to support the CIVICs program centers over seven years.

The global influenza diagnostic market size is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The change in the influenza diagnostic market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Influenza diagnostic market insights shows rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) increasingly being implemented in influenza diagnostics. RIDTs are immunoassays which can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). It can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame of less than approximately 15 minutes and diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms. The rising popularity of RIDT is due to the benefits such as simple to use and rapid diagnosis.

Major players covered in the global influenza diagnostic industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics.

TBRC’s global influenza diagnostic market report is segmented by traditional diagnostic tests into rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), viral culture, DFA, serological assays, others, by molecular diagnostic tests into reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests (INAAT), loop mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, others, by end user into hospitals and clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, others.



