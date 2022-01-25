Bioengineered Food Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 8.0% till 2027 | Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG

Bioengineered Food Market

Bioengineered food can be defined as food that contains genetic material that has been modified through certain laboratory techniques.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Majority of genetically modified crops are engineered to increase production by introducing disease resistance or increased herbicide tolerance. Bioengineered crops offer higher yield in terms of various food crops such as corn, soybean, sugar beets, and cotton, among others. This can potentially help reduce food prices by ensuring sustainability and increasing yields. In the future, this technology can be used to change nutritious content of food, increase the efficiency of food production system, and reduce allergenic potential, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bioengineered food market are Sakata, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta AG, DuPont de Nemours, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KgaA, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for bioengineered crops around the world is expected to propel growth of the bioengineered food market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, the Government of United States permitted the consumption of bioengineered cotton. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bioengineered cotton in the same year.

Moreover, government initiatives and increasing awareness among people about bioengineered (genetically modified) food is expected to augment growth of the bioengineered food market. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a new education initiative called ‘Feed Your Mind’ to help consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected almost all industry verticals worldwide, and its long-term consequences are expected to have negative impact on the growth of the bioengineered food market. The pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain, and manufacturers are unable to operate efficiently due to unavailability of raw materials. Moreover, strict measures enforced by governments and manpower deficit, resulted in a decrease in bioengineered food production and sales. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The bioengineered food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, in April 2019, the fast-food chain Burger King added to its menu a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods that tastes uncannily like meat, thanks to bioengineered yeast.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the bioengineered food market owing to the high consumption of bioengineered food, increasing production of bioengineered crops, government initiatives, and increasing awareness among people in these regions. For instance, in December 2019, China approved two new genetically modified crops imports from the United States. New crops approved were Corteva Agriscience’s DAS-81419-2 soybean and 55-1 papaya, jointly developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Hawaii University.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bioengineered Food Market, By Product Type:

Vegetables

Fruits

Crops

Others (Animal Products, etc.)

