Strategies For Global Sports And Arts Promoters Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sports and arts promoters market is expected to grow from $136.30 billion in 2021 to $230.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.8%. The growth in the sports and arts promoters services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sports and arts promoters services research market shows that market is expected to reach $331.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The sports and arts promoters services market consists of sales of sports and arts promoters’ services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize, promote, and manage live performing arts productions, sports events and other events such as state fairs, county fairs, agricultural fairs, concerts, and festivals, and manage and provide the staff to operate arenas, stadiums, theaters or other related facilities for rent to other promoters. Customers for sports and arts promoters include independent artists and performing arts companies.

Global Sports And Arts Promoters Market Trends

Sports and arts organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide hassle free ticket purchase experience. Mobile ticketing is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels is eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing. Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies from the database.

Global Sports And Arts Promoters Market Segments

The global sports and arts promoters market is segmented:

By Type: Sports Promoters, Arts Promoters

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

By End-Users: Individuals, Companies

By Geography: The global sports and arts promoter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports and arts promoters market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and sports and arts promoters market growth, sports and arts promoters market share, sports and arts promoters market segments and geographies, sports and arts promoters market players, sports and arts promoters market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sports and arts promoters market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., EXOR Group, Madison Square Garden Company, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Symphony, Townsquare Media, Inc., GMM Grammy Public Company Limited, Tivoli A/S, Factory Theatre and Denver Center For The Performing Arts.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

