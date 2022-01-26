Amusement Parks Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

The Business Research Company’s Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the amusement parks market is expected to grow from $42.68 billion in 2021 to $70.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.1%. The growth in the amusement parks market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The amusement parks market is expected to reach $153.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.7%. Extensive use of social media is expected to drive the global amusement parks market growth.

The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centres, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment.

Global Amusement Parks Market Trends

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance customer experience. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions

Global Amusement Parks Market Segments

The global amusement parks market is segmented:

By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

By Revenue Source: Tickets, Merchandise, Food and Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Others

By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

By Visitors' Gender: Male, Female

By Geography: The global amusement park market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusement parks global market overview, amusement parks industry analysis, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global amusement parks market, amusement parks global market share, amusement parks market segments and geographies, amusement parks market players, amusement parks global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The amusement parks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Walt Disney Company, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Maruhan, OCT Amusement park, Vail Resorts, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Fantawild, Chimelong and Delaware North.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

