'3000 More on the Way' Saying Polar IPFS, Doubling Their Crypto Mining Rigs

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar IPFS, previous more well known as Polar Analytics is launching Filecoin operations with a strategy to deploy 3,000 more high-performance mining rigs in the first half of 2022.



"These new tech edge high-ended monsters are very different to the previous models," representative of IPFS, Locke J. continued, "these high-performance, crypto-mining fleets defined new standard of crypto mining, and its remarkably environmental-friendly."

No More Mining at Home

Waves and waves of cryptocurrency mania has changed ways how people obtaining their "coins". People used to mine their own cryptos with their own laptops from their houses and apartments, some of them put huge investment in their CPU and GPU settings. Since 2012, tailor-made mining machines were designed and the industry boomed, individual miners are now very not likely to actually mine any blocks unless they are willing to invest very high-ended hardware costs and afford huge electricity bills, which proved to be inefficient and very little in ROI.

"Everyone rushes into the market, we leave the trial-and-error algorithm and millions of calculations to the hardware. Our job is to calculate the best ROI over the budget and return." continued Wolfang, "Individuals can't compete with essential, tailor- made mining machines from large firms, even if someone luckily actually mined a block reward, the equipment quickly becomes outdated. Therefore, crowd funded mining becomes the mainstream which means investors participate in a mutual agreement that everyone is splitting the cryptocurrency mined in the mining sets."

"Home mining is not economical anymore," says Hans Wolfang, associate partner of Polar IPFS, "and targeting a right cryptos is essential to survive the game."

Why Mining Filecoin?

"There are good reasons for our analytical experts to set the optimum return period in two years. Filecoin is one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, at the same time it underlines huge investment values for its unique nature of characteristics for DeFi and the NFTs." Wolfang provided more details over the cryptos "The cryptocurrency supported by a mining system which "proof-of-work" like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and Algor and its unique block chain system complied with transition to proof-of-stake, of which approach systematically reduce the energy consumptions impacts. Filecoin is set to be ambitious and planning to shift running atop Ethereum in the near future."

Flexible Offers

Polar IPFS setting escrow services to efficiently deploy capital and lock-in deals with flexible offers. Their analysis clearly defines the budget and capital deployment strategy and alongside the timeline and market changes to increase miners hash rate under management.

Tailor-made Software for Filecoin Mining

Efforts are made over the mining platform software. It monitors hardware temperature, detect and start idle threads, and manage rigs, putting it squarely in the category of the best software for customization. The software also offers advanced detection of new blocks and makes it easy to scale up hashing power without delays.

Environmental Mining with Less Cost, Much Less

Polar IPFS explained, "We also harness energy surplus from various sites around us such as stranded gas reserves and independent solar sites network. Therefore, we could minimize our energy spending. We have sustainable plan in future but it also implies us that we have to be more cautious about our economic scales, therefore there's only limited offers are opened to the public."

"Polar intended to adopt more use of renewable energy, but of course we would balance other options and embrace energy-efficient protocols, carbon offsets, demand response and greener mining pools."

