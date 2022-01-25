U.S. Costume Jewelry Market to Reach US$ 22.3 billion by the end of 2027 at 5.3% CAGR–Report by Coherent Market Insights

U.S. Costume Jewelry Market

Growing fashion sense among all the population of the U.S. with increasing fashion trends is driving the demand for costume jewelry,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Dynamics:

Growing fashion sense among all the population of the U.S. with increasing fashion trends is driving the demand for costume jewelry, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the U.S. costume jewelry market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Tiffany & Co., an American luxury jewelry brand launched Men’s Collection with accessories, homewares and games.

However, high cost raw materials such as gold, silver, platinum used mainly for plating is expected to limit growth of the U.S. costume jewelry market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S. costume jewelry market are Chanel S.A, Avon Product Inc., Pandora A/S, Buckley London, ZARA ESPANA SA, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Swank, Inc., Hennes & Mauritz Ab, Cartier, Hermes International SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.a, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Billig Jewelers, Inc., Alex and Ani, LLC, Guess Inc., and Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Impact of COVID-19:

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in December 2019 led to spread of the virus across several nations across the world, leading to nationwide lockdowns in many countries. The stringent regulations regarding lockdown further led to disruption in manufacturing, distribution, and economic activities among various industries including consumer goods. The U.S. costume jewelry market among various other industries witnessed a negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is expected to grow with the launch of new vaccines and declining number of COVID-19 cases.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. costume jewelry market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of XY% during the forecast period, this is owing to increasing online sales and platforms for costume jewelry. For instance, in September 2020, Phillips launched an online jewelry retail platform, Flawless that offers exceptional jewels for direct purchase.

Many market players are focusing on kids segments to strengthen their position in the market, which is expected to augment growth of the U.S. costume jewelry market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Beyond Clair’s launched kids jewelry section, Super Smalls, a new collection of costume jewelry for kids designed for age of social media.

Market Taxonomy

U.S. Costume Jewelry Market, By Product Type:

Bracelets and Bangles

Earrings and Finger Rings

Necklaces and Pendants

Anklets and Toe Rings

Brooch

Others

U.S. Costume Jewelry Market, By Distribution Channel:

Mono-brand Stores

Multi-brand Boutiques

Online Retailing

Others

