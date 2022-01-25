Hoverboard Scooter Market: Personal Mobility Device Application to Rise at 5.6% CAGR During 2020-2030

[235 Pages] Hoverboard scooter market to reach $12.46 bn by 2030; Mid size type to portray at 5.7% CAGR; Personal mobility device to garner at 5.6% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hoverboard Scooter Market by Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Speed Limit: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global hoverboard scooter market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $0.29 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 6.4%.

Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12622

Increase in adoption of electric mobility solution pertaining to its low carbon footprints, continual changes in urban commute outlook, and inclination of millennial and Z generation toward these mobility equipment are the key driving factors of the global hoverboard scooter market. Moreover, the online sales segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the hoverboard scooter market, owing to its changing consumer preference toward the buying patterns and growing internet penetration. In addition, hoverboard scooters with the speed limit of less than 15 Kmh is expected to garner highest share in 2020, due to its wide range of applications and enhanced consumers safety while riding experience.

North America dominated the global hoverboard scooter market. The U.S. is expected to be a leader in the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the global market, owing to increase in requirement for urban commute solutions. The global hoverboard scooter market is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, product development, partnership, and expansion activities.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12622

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global hoverboard scooters market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020. It has impacted the overall economy, and market participants are formulating strategic cost-saving plans. The major risk factors of the hoverboard scooters market participants are supply chain execution, regulatory & policy changes, dependency on labor, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the mid-size segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the online sales segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on speed limit, the Less than 15 Kmh segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share.

Region wise, North America dominated the global hoverboard scooter market in 2020 in terms of market share.

Enquire for Customization in Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12622

Key players operating in the global hoverboard scooter market include Future Motion Inc., Halo Board, Hetechi Ltd., HoverRobotix, Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd., Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Shenzhen Gyroor Tech (China) Co., Ltd., Swagtron, Tomoloo Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., and Uboard India Limited.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

