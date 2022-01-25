Delivery Robot Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players - Boxbot, Cleveron AS, Kiwibot, Ninebot

[218 Pages Research] Delivery robot market to reach $30.05 billion by 2030; 3 Wheels to portray at 25.8% CAGR; Healthcare use to garner at 27.4% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Delivery Robot Market by Load Carrying Capacity, Number of Wheels, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global delivery robot market was valued at $3.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.5%.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global delivery robot market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of delivery robot, along with the presence of robot and autonomous delivery vehicle manufacturers such as Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Cleveron AS, and others.

By load carrying capacity, the market is categorized into up to 10 kg, more than 10 kg to 50 kg, and more than 50 kg. The more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high versatility and better price to performance ratio.

By number of wheel, the delivery robot market is categorized into 3 wheels, 4 wheels, and 6 wheels. The 4 wheels segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their stable operation. The 4 wheels-based delivery robots are made in all sizes, which can carry packages from small to big size. In addition, the 4-wheel based delivery offers more space compared to any other robot.

By end user, the delivery robot market is divided into food & beverages, retail, healthcare, and postal. The food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

The factors such as increase in demand for contactless and fast delivery of packages, developments in the e-commerce industry, and rise in technological advancements such as incorporation of AI and machine learning drive the growth of the delivery robot market. However, limited range of operation of ground delivery robots and stringent regulations pertaining to operations of delivery robots act as a key growth restraint for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the delivery robot market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of non-essential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden decline in the availability of important raw materials.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Prominent players operating in the global delivery robot market include Boxbot, Cleveron AS, Kiwibot, Ninebot, Nuro, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Piaggio & C.SpA, Robby Technologies, ST Engineering, and Starship Technologies.

