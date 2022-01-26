Gambling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Gambling Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Gambling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gambling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gambling market is expected to grow from $287.43 billion in 2021 to $458.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.7%. The growth in the gambling market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gambling global market is expected to reach $458.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%. The gambling industry growth is expected to be driven by the changing gambling habits of consumers.

The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting. Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. The gambling market also includes sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate casino hotels.

Global Gambling Market Trends

Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the online gambling market. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music or books. Brand loyalty draws the customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters. Branded online slot games attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines.

Global Gambling Market Segments

The global gambling market is segmented:

By Type: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Other Gambling

By Channel Type: Offline, Online, Virtual Reality (VR)

By End-User: Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberant, Others

By Geography: The global gambling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Gambling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides market overviews, global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global gambling market, gambling global market share, gambling global market segments and geographies, gambling global market players, gambling global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gambling global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gambling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Flutter Entertainment plc, Maruhan, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Penn National Gaming, Inc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation and LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

