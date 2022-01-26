Global Participatory Sports Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the participatory sports market is expected to grow from $227.92 billion in 2021 to $319.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The growth in the participatory sports market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The participatory sports market is expected to reach $435.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.

The participatory sports market consists of sales of participatory sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. Participatory sport revenues come from participants and player attendants. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.

Global Participatory Sports Market Trends

Gyms and the fitness clubs have started focusing on different age groups keeping the needs and preferences of consumers. The age groups between 20 – 65 years have different physical fitness needs. The younger age groups need intense muscle building exercises such as pull-ups, dumbbell bench press, and barbell curls, while the older age groups need high impact traditional cardio workouts, and low impact fitness classes such as yoga and tai chi. The gyms and the fitness clubs have started to offer range of fitness programs to attract young as well as the older consumers.

Global Participatory Sports Market Segments

The global participatory sports market is segmented:

By Type: Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

By Revenue Source: Membership, Merchandising, Others

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

By Geography: The global participatory sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides participatory sports global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global participatory sports market, participatory sports market share, participatory sports global market segments and geographies, participatory sports global market players, participatory sports global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The participatory sports global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Maruhan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Heiwa Corporation, Konami Holdings Corporation, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., Accordia Golf, Compagnie des Alpes, Planet Fitness, LLC, Ardent Leisure Group Ltd and The Gym Group PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

