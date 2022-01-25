Polyphenol Market set to reach $2.7 billion through to 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

Polyphenol Market 2030

Extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits, others is difficult, technological advancements will provide potential for market expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Polyphenol Market by Product Type, Type, And Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global polyphenol market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030. The grape seed segment dominated the market in 2020, in terms of revenue.

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1808

In 2020, grape seed polyphenols occupied more than half of the total polyphenol market share by revenue, owing to application in treatments of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high blood pressure, high cholesterol and poor circulation, complications related to diabetes, nerve and eye damage, vision problem, swelling after injury or surgery, and cancer prevention. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the demand for polyphenols with potential scope for expansion.

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others. Furthermore, upsurge in geriatric population, and alarming incidence of chronic diseases have changed the eating patterns of consumers. In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Polyphenol Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1808?reqfor=covid

The polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the polyphenol industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the polyphenol market analysis include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1808

Key findings of the study

In 2020, green tea occupied approximately one-fourth of the total share, in terms of revenue.

North America is expected to expand with a CAGR of 2.9% in grape seed polyphenol market from 2020 to 2030.

In 2020, dietary supplements occupied more than one-third of the total share, in terms of revenue

Europe and North America together occupied more than half of the total global share in 2020.

Europe is expected to expand with a CAGR of 5.0%.

Resveratrol is the fastest growing segment during the polyphenol market forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key findings of the study

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Techniques and modelling of polyphenol extraction

3.5.COVID-19 impact on polyphenol market

3.5.1.Multiple Scenario

3.6.Value chain Analysis

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Top Impacting Factor

3.9.Parent Market Analysis

3.10.Consumer behavior

3.11.Market dynamics

3.11.1.Drivers

3.11.1.1.Growing awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols

3.11.1.2.Growing preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products

3.11.1.3.Growing ageing population has propelled the growth of the polyphenol market

3.11.2.Restraints

3.11.2.1.Complex manufacturing process of polyphenols

3.11.2.2.Counterfeited cosmetics is pushing away the consumer’s trust

3.11.3.Opportunities

3.11.3.1.Increasing applications of polyphenols and rising health consciousness

3.11.3.2.Extraction of polyphenol from organic rosemary and artichoke is likely to attract polyphenol market demand in future

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1c34c119f81d39ded94348f744fa869d

Similar Reports:

Bakery Ingredients Market Expected to Reach $22,592.6 Million by 2030

Mango Butter Market is expected to reach $163.4 Million by 2027

Upcoming Reports:

Basil Extracts Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/basil-extract-market

Olive Oil Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/olive-oil-market

Fermentation Ingredient Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fermentation-ingredient-market

Bulk Food Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bulk-food-ingredients-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research