Automotive Rain Sensor Market Size worth USD 6.82 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%

Automotive Rain Sensor Market includes key players are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Lippstadt, Germany), Hamamatsu Photonic K.K (Hamamatsu City, Japan), KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG (Lüdenscheid, Germany), Melexis (Leper, Belgium), Xenso (Selangor, Malaysia), Casco (Frankfurt, Germany), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan), Valeo SA (Paris, France), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive rain sensor market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2020 and reached USD 4.42 billion in 2021. Rising car sales and increasing awareness regarding driver safety are expected to boost the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Automotive Rain Sensor Market, 2021-2028.”

Automotive rain sensors detect rain on the windshield by using an LED light. As lesser light hits the sensors, signals are immediately transmitted to the control module, activating the vipers. Rising per-capita income and evolving buying preferences lead to the adoption of cars, which, in turn, may increase the sensor’s adoption. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding driver safety may fuel the adoption of advanced safety systems among consumers. The incorporation of sensors protects drivers from accidents and ensures driver safety. These factors are likely to fuel the market’s growth in the upcoming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998





Industry Development

June 2021: Lincoln, a brand operating under Ford Motors Company, announced its vehicle portfolio's electrification till 2030. Lincoln expects to transform half of its vehicle offerings to be fully emission-free and assist Ford’s planned investment of USD 30 billion by 2025.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Negatively Affect Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the pandemic because of the supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown. Rising COVID-19 patients led to the adoption of stringent lockdown measures, which negatively affected the market. Despite relaxations, lack of resources, closure of companies, lack of raw material supply, and the global semiconductor shortage led to disruptions in supply chain activities. However, governments invest heavily in developing safety features in automobiles, thereby facilitating market development. The emergence of several small companies and the adoption of production machinery may enable manufacturers to meet demand and recover costs. These factors are likely to boost market growth during the pandemic.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 4.42 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.23 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered Vehicle Types and Geography Growth Drivers High Cost of Sensors to Limit Market Growth Rising Automotive Sales Globally Will Drive Market Growth Raw Material Ecosystem Collapsed And Key Operating Players’ Revenue Declined Due To COVID-19





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

Evolving consumer preferences fuel the adoption of luxury cars, thereby boosting the sensor’s demand. Improving living standards and the rising demand for safety features in automobiles are expected to boost demand for automotive rain sensors. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding road safety are expected to boost automotive rain sensors' demand. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the sensors in electric vehicles is expected to boost the sensor’s adoption. Moreover, major companies incorporate these sensors in vehicles to improve safety and expand their manufacturing plants. For example, Denso is expanding its Hokkaido plant to increase semiconductor production. These factors are likely to drive the automotive rain sensor market growth.

Regional Insights

Increased Vehicle Production to Foster Market Development in Europe

Europe is expected to dominate the automotive rain sensor market share because of increasing vehicle production. The market in Europe stood at USD 1.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest portion of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, rising automobile sales and rising technological advancements are expected to boost sales. These factors are likely to propel industry development.

In Asia Pacific, rising preference for personal mobility and rising adoption of automobiles is expected to boost sales. Further, the rising adoption of electric vehicles and stringent government initiatives are expected to boost the market growth in the region.





Quick Buy - Automotive Rain Sensor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101998





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce innovative products to attract consumer demand and improve their brand image. For example, the optoelectronic group of Vishay Intertechnology announced the first of its kind four-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode for automotive applications in December 2020. The silicon combines high photosensitivity with an extremely low 0.1% crosstalk. The sensor has virtually no tolerance between its segments. The launch of this product shall enable the company to satisfy consumer demand and improve its brand image. In addition, the adoption of expansion strategies may enable companies to reach a wider audience and improve their market position.

Segments

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger car.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998





List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Lippstadt, Germany)

Hamamatsu Photonic K.K (Hamamatsu City, Japan)

KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG (Lüdenscheid, Germany)

Melexis (Leper, Belgium)

Xenso (Selangor, Malaysia)

Casco (Frankfurt, Germany)

Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

Valeo SA (Paris, France)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distribution Analysis Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Technological Developments Impact of COVID-19 Who Supplies Whom by OEM & Region

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis – By Country U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis – By Country China Japan India

8.4.4. South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued……..





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-rain-sensor-market-101998





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245