Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 8.7% till 2027 | Carlisle Companies Inc., Chryso S.A.S.

Waterproofing Membranes Market

A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of material used to prevent water from contacting any other material it is placed over.

A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of material used to prevent water from contacting any other material it is placed over. It can be either adhesive or simply laid on top of the material they are supposed to protect. There are three types of liquid membranes, such as water or acrylic based, cementitious, and bituminous. While basic waterproofing membranes should last at least 10 years, they can last much longer given the right choice and circumstances. These membranes consist of waterproof coated-fabric, rubber, or plastic materials. These materials are often used to prevent the ingress of water into walls, roofs, foundations, buildings, basements, structures, etc. when properly installed. Waterproofing membranes are used for many applications, such as to cover concrete to prevent penetration and/or to coat on products that are submerged under water where corrosion is a concern.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global waterproofing membranes market are Soprema Group, Solmax International Inc., Sika Group, RENOLIT SE, Juta A.S., Johns Manville Corporation, ISOMAT S.A., IKO Industries, Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies, GAF Materials Corporation, Fosroc, Inc., Flex Roofing Systems, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Derbigum, Copernit, Chryso S.A.S., Carlisle Companies Inc., and Firestone Building Products Company, LLC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for waterproofing membranes, owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, is expected to augment the growth of the waterproofing membranes market during the forecast period. For instance, according to United Nations (May 2018), around 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to reach around 68% by 2050. According to the same source, the world’s population could add another 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050.

Moreover, increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing membranes from various end-use industries, such as such as construction and mining, is expected to boost the growth of the waterproofing membranes market. For instance, in January 2020, BASF launched an innovative waterproofing membrane, MasterSeal 730 UVS in Asia. It is a pre-applied, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheet membrane treated with pressure-sensitive adhesive and protective coating to enable good adhesion with concrete surfaces without requiring additional protective screed.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Waterproofing membranes are widely used in the construction industry, but the outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has severely impacted this industry. The safety measures implemented by governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus have adversely affected the construction industry. Shutdown of manufacturing, demand drop, unavailability of components, logistical restrictions, workforce unavailability, and supply chain disruptions have adversely affected the construction industry. Thus, manufacturers are re-evaluating their strategies to meet to growing demands of this industry during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The waterproofing membranes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period owing to the advent of or introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, in October 2021, W. L. Gore & Associates expanded its array of waterproofing membranes to meet brands’ and consumers’ demands of performance and sustainability. The company has introduced an expanded polyethylene (ePE), a micro-porous material that can be combined with polyurethane to create a breathable membrane.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the waterproofing membranes market owing to the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing membranes, growing construction of energy efficient buildings to meet stringent government norms/regulations, and increasing industrialization and urbanization in these regions. For instance, in September 2020, Italy’s Altexa srl and U.S. based GHS Holdings jointly launched the HDry brand in North America. HDry is an advanced technology for waterproofing outdoor products through direct (3D) lamination of a waterproof breathable membranes.

Moreover, in June 2018, Oriental Yuhong announced the launch of a series of intelligent hot-melt waterproofing membrane construction equipment at China International Roofing & Waterproofing Expo 2018.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Product Type:

SBS Bitumen

APP Bitumen

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Category:

Liquid Applied Membranes

Sheet-based Membranes

