Rabies Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 2.38 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) worldwide coupled with growing demand for advanced rabies diagnostic solutions to boost market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rabies diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The most critical parameters influencing the global market growth are rising prevalence of infectious animal-transmitted diseases such as rabies and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) worldwide, increasing awareness programs about infectious diseases, and growing number of rabies diagnostic tests.

Rabies is an infectious disease spread through animal bite or saliva and is characterized by symptoms such as excess salivation, headache, fever, muscle spasms, and mental instability. The most commonly known rabies diagnostic methods include Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) test, Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT), immunohistochemical tests, and amplification methods. These tests rapidly and accurately detect rabies virus antigens in brain tissue. Rabies diagnostic tests are generally performed using samples of bodily fluids such as saliva, serum, and spinal fluid of the infected person. Growth of the global rabies diagnostics market is propelled by rising adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions for rabies, increasing collaborations among research institutes and healthcare companies for the development of novel rabies detection assays, and increase in initiatives undertaken by healthcare organizations to control the spread of rabies. Growing adoption of cutting-edge point-of-care rabies diagnostic solutions worldwide is another major growth-inducing factor for this market.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Rabies Diagnostics market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Based on diagnostic method, the fluorescent antibody test segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period due to various favorable factors. This segment’s growth is principally attributed to rising prevalence of animal-borne diseases including rabies, increasing fluorescent antibody tests for rabies detection, and growing awareness about FAT’s advantages over other conventional methods including improved specificity and better sensitivity.

• The ELISA/immunohistochemistry segment is expected to reach highest revenue share over the forecast period. Spike in demand for ELISA/immunohistochemistry-based rabies diagnostic systems, increasing volumes of immunohistochemistry-based diagnostic tests, such as FAT and RREID, and cost-effectiveness of these tests are pivotal factors responsible for the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

• The North America rabies diagnostics market led in terms of market revenue share in 2020. Market growth in North America is accelerated by rising prevalence of rabies and other animal-transmitted diseases, growing number of rabies diagnostic tests, increased healthcare expenditures, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to demonstrate fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of neglected tropical diseases and increasing healthcare initiatives by governments to control the spread of rabies are expected to boost market growth in this region.

• Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., Express Biotech International Inc., Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, BioGen Technologies, Creative Diagnostics, MyBioSource.com, Abbexa Ltd., and BioNote, Inc. are among the leading competitors of the global rabies diagnostics

For the purpose of this report, the global rabies diagnostics market has been segmented based on the product type, test type, end-user, and region:

By Diagnostic Method (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT)

• Immunohistochemical Test

• Histologic Examination

• Amplification Methods

• Serology Tests

• Others

By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• ELISA/Immunohistochemistry

• Chromatography Techniques

• PCR

• Others

By Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

• Diagnostic centers

• Cancer Palliative care clinics

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

