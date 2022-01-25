Soup Market to Reach USD 21 Billion Forecast [2020-2027] | Global Soup Industry Statistics, Trends, Sales Revenue, Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in soup market are The Campbell Soup Company, Nestlé S.A, Baxters, Food Group Limited, General Mills, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Premier Foods Group Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Ottogi Co., Ltd, Associated British Foods plc, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global soup market was worth USD 16.12 billion in 2019. Soup is a type of liquid food that is typically served warm or hot that includes combination of several vegetables or meat along with added water. It is believed that this liquid food is one of the oldest cooking food products. The oldest soup dates back to over 20,000 BC and since then has evolved in terms of ingredients and taste. The global soup market size is expected to foresee significant growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 2.79% between 2020 and 2027. Factors such as increasing demand for convenience food products and rapid urbanization is anticipated to propel the market to reach $21.0 billion by 2027

Furthermore, it is savored during the frosty winter days as it provides warmth along with health benefits. A warm vegetable broth brings in refreshing experience at any given time of the day. Moreover, it can be prepared quickly, does not require long preparation hours, and thereby satisfies the hunger pangs instantly.

Companies operating in the Global Soup Market:

The Campbell Soup Company

Nestlé S.A

Baxters Food Group Limited

General Mills, Inc

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Premier Foods Group Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Ottogi Co., Ltd

Associated British Foods plc

Segments:

By Type:

Instant

Dehydrated

Canned

Chilled

and Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

and Others

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Consumption of Convenience Foods to Aid Growth

Increasing density of population and high disposable income is driving the demand for convenience food products across the globe. The people owing to hectic work life prefer several food products that are ready-to-eat and can be consumed instantly. Additionally, increasing number of women working population is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are innovating their products to cater to the increasing demand of the consumers. Moreover, growing demand for packaged food products among developed and developing economies will bode well for the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Canada Agri-food report, China registered a total sales value of USD 272, 741 Million in 2019 and is further anticipated to grow at a rate of 7%.

Regional Analysis:

Large Consumer Base in Europe to Promote Growth

Among the regions, Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and register highest global soup market revenue during the projected horizon. In addition to this, Europe was worth USD 6.07 Billion in 2019 and is likely to grow significantly. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of large consumer base and high demand for processed foods in the region. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as large consumer base that prefers instant food products.

Competitive Landscape:

Ritzy West End Introducing a $15 Takeaway Package to Stimulate Growth

In May 2020, Ritzy West End’s Chef Ris Lacoste announced its $15 care packages that is available for delivery and takeaway in D.C. amid the widespread effects of novel coronavirus.

In times of chaos and hardship, the West End restaurant is offering its care packages that include a salad of the week, fresh baked bread, and pint-sized soups without charging any delivery fees. Like Ritzy’s, there are several others who are helping the cause to uplift the people who are suffering from devastating effects. Furthermore, adoption of strategies such as novel product launch, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by the companies will positively affect the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027.

Key Industry Development:

January 2020: Clarity Food Ventures LLC introduced its new range of refrigerated soupy kits, Soup Explorers. According to the company, the food product involves less preparation time and includes several new flavors such as Vietnamese Vegetable Pho, American Chicken Noodle, and Moroccan Chilled Cucumber, among others. The introduction of the product is likely to cement its position in the global marketplace.

