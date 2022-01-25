i-Health UAE launches an eco-friendly health & beauty products platform
iHealth launch aligned with the three pillars of sustainability in the UAE Vision 2030 Towards Next 50
The future is sustainability. And we believe that besides possessing bedecking and health effects, products should tackle wellbeing and bring holistic benefits, for the body and the mind.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i-Health UAE, an inventive platform is the latest player in the health & beauty segment in the UAE. i-Health UAE is the first of its kind to bring together all clean, natural, and organic beauty and personal care products from renowned international brands around Europe.
— Dr. Abdul Kareem Al Fahim, Founder, iHealth UAE
Over the last few years, awareness of the environment and sustainability has gained a lot of traction within the health & beauty market in the UAE. Social factors beyond class or education have become critical in the customer’s decision-making process for buying new products. And while many companies worry about high mark-ups on ethical and sustainable products, iHealth UAE ensures that the eco-friendly consumer gets easy access to healthy wellbeing and beauty products.
The online platform, and the community, officially known as i-Health LLC, was established late last year by Delta Medical Establishment, one of the leading distribution agents for global products in the health and beauty in the UAE region. The platform has seen steady growth and is building up further popularity among the customers in UAE.
On the occasion of the launch of i-Health UAE, Dr. Abdul Kareem Al Fahim, Founder, Delta Medical Est, said:
“At i-Health UAE, we take pride in meticulously evaluating and selecting the best brands across the globe to cater to our customer’s needs. We only select those brands that address the real market demand such as authenticity and a means of self-expression. Consumers, across generations, have increasingly focused on these factors. These eco-conscious customers are inclined towards the adoption of more sustainable practices. They are truly committed to social and environmental causes and we endeavor to support them.
Tackling the increasing demands of consumers who want their health, beauty, and personal care products to be clean and without as many unsavory traits as possible, iHealth UAE provides carefully handpicked products. Right from supplements with vegan elements to non-toxic mineral sunscreens and clinically tested solutions.
“The future is sustainability. And we believe that besides possessing bedecking and health effects, products should tackle wellbeing and bring holistic benefits, for the body and the mind. We strive to increase consumer awareness and provide support through a local company. We hope to be the backbone of demand for organic beauty and wellbeing products in the UAE.”
iHealth UAE ensures complete transparency and continues to empower & educate their customers through their website. i-Health lists down product descriptions, its ingredients, and how to use the product. It also features a mobile-friendly interface where shoppers can easily browse from an extensive range of products, a helpful live chat feature, and a toll-free customer service contact.
By contributing to providing healthy living solutions, iHealth UAE is staying true to the three pillars of sustainability in the UAE Vision 2030. And is focused ‘Towards the Next 50’ as directed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
For more details, kindly visit i-health. ae.
