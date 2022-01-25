Vietnamese are tired of boring ads, YouGov survey says
EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, 25th Jan, 2022: YouGov, a leading data & analytics company from the UK, revealed a troubling fact about digital advertising in Vietnam in a recent survey: Consumers think online ads are a snoozefest!
YouGov Vietnam conducted a survey on consumers’ media behaviour in December 2021. The survey integrated the opinions of 2429 Vietnamese consumers from a nationally representative pool. The results are clear: Vietnamese consumers are tired of online ads.
With a 21.5% year-over-year growth rate from 2020-2025 (digitalreport.vn), digital advertising in Vietnam is a booming business. Advertisers are expected to spend up to $934 million on digital advertising in 2022 (Statista), which leads to the near ubiquity of advertising on online media. In fact, the YouGov survey indicated that 96% of Vietnamese consumers recalled having seen online ads in the past week.
That said, according to the survey, Vietnamese consumers aren’t a big fan of digital ads. 43% of Vietnamese consumers find online ads “annoying.” On the contrary, few consumers agreed that online advertising is interesting (25%) or creative (30%). What do these figures mean for consumer actions? Close to half (47%) of consumers said that they always skip or want to skip online ads.
The popularity of online advertising can be a double edged sword. Businesses may utilise paid ads to reach more consumers; yet, too much online advertising can drown out quality content. As such, online ads need to be exceptionally creative to stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of consumers.
The antidote to boring ads is high impact advertising, which refers to a diverse family of attention-grabbing online ads formats. High impact ads may exist in different formats, such as skins, top- and midscrolls, scrollable cubes, and more. These ad formats are usually larger and more engaging than standard display ads and responsive on both PC and mobile. According to Lumen Research, high impact ads typically deliver 9x more user attention and 10x more CTR (click-through rate) compared to standard display ads under the same viewability.
An example of high impact video skin (desktop) by Adnami
“Advertisers are often too focused on delivering ads as efficiently as possible, while forgetting about the creative aspect of digital advertising,” Carl Söderblom, Vice President of Operations & Business Development at Adnami, says, “[...] this, in turns, results in low impact, ineffective ads, which defeat the purpose of efficiency in the first place. With high impact ads, advertisers can make the most out of efficiently run ads, by ensuring that these ads are effective at driving results as well.”
For the first time in Vietnam, brands and agencies can now utilise high impact advertising solutions from Adnami, a digital advertising technology vendor recently launched in the country. Using Adnami’s high impact advertising formats, advertisers in Vietnam can provide engaging and impactful ad experiences to their consumers and stand out among competitors. Adnami’s advertising solutions can be accessed through popular demand-side platforms (such as, Display & Video 360) with certified inventory from Adtima and Admicro, Vietnam’s leading ad networks.
For more information: dtb@adnami.io
Website: www.adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnami’s templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns. The company launched in 2017, and works today with a diverse range of clients across Europe, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Amazon.
