Organs-on-Chips Market To Reach USD 294.75 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 36.5% | Reports And Data

Growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models is driving the revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organs-on-chips market size is expected to reach USD 294.75 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is driven by various factors including increasing requirement for alternatives for animal testing and rising need for early detection of drug toxicity.

An organ-on-a-chip is a microfluidic cell culture device containing continuously perfused chambers. This chip develops a thin and narrow channel, passaging the blood and airflow in several organs, such as heart, lung, liver, and gut. Moreover, these devices are able to produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionalities, which are not feasible using conventional 3D and 2D culture systems. Therefore, organs-on-chips offer a broad array of applications including patient stratification, disease modeling, and phenotypic screening, which in turn are promoting the revenue growth of the market.

Various advantages of organs-on-chips over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of pharmaceutical and medical communities concentrating on developing various targeted therapies. It is being explored globally as the most effective tool for developing different disease models along with accurately predicting drug efficacies as well as toxicities. Additionally, rising adoption from numerous companies and universities that have been seeking advanced models for drug development is augmenting demand for organs-on-chips devices, thus, accelerating the revenue growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for personalized medication and the huge applications of organs-on-chips other than pharmaceutical industry are crucial factors creatinggrowth opportunities for market players. However, rising complexity of organ-on-chip models is predicted to hinder the market revenue growth to a certain extent.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Organs-on-Chips market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Organs-on-Chips market.

Further key findings in the report

• In October 2020, BioVox raised awareness regarding promotion of organ-on-chip technology to improvise on in vitro research models and reduce animal testing.

• The lung-on-chip technology is extremely complex. It is made up of human lung and blood vessel cells, and is able to predict the absorption of airborne nanoparticles and mimic the inflammatory response triggered by different types of microbial pathogens.

• Organs-on-chips devices can also be utilized for testing effects of environmental toxins, efficacy and safety of new drugs, and absorption of aerosolized therapeutics. Due to such advantages, these devices are expected to become a suitable alternative for animal testing.

• North American market is predicted to register highest revenue share in the global market going ahead owing to various factors including the availability of a wide range of services offered by prominent players in the region and rising toxicological testing of chemicals on different types of organ cells.

• Leading companies operating in the market are Emulate (U.S.), Mimetas (Netherlands), InSphero (Switzerland), CN Bio (UK), AxoSim (U.S.), Ascendance Bio (U.S.), TissUse (Germany), HUREL (HUREL) (U.S.), Kirkstall (UK), SynVivo (U.S.), and Nortis (U.S.).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global organs-on-chips market on the basis of type, offering, application, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Liver

• Kidney

• Lung

• Heart

• Intestines

• Other organ types

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Product

• Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Drug discovery

• Toxicology research

• Physiological Model

• Other applications

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic

• Research institutes

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

