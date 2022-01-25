Capillary Blood Collection Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of various diseases worldwide is driving the revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global capillary blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic ailments among expanding populace is a significant factor predicted to propel the revenue growth of the global capillary blood collection market between 2021 & 2028.

Additionally, increasing need for minimally invasive methods is likely to augment the demand for capillary blood collection device, thereby fueling the market revenue growth. Moreover, growing application of the technique combined with point-of-care diagnostics has become the most preferred method of testing, especially in remote health settings, which is another factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Capillary blood collection is a medical procedure comprising a properly prepared collection tube or test vessel and a capillary end which is closed with a stopper. It has become a preferred modality for sampling blood, offering easy handling along with tinted, light protected vessels for bilirubin analysis. Moreover, these capillary blood collection tubes are unbreakable, which is fueling their demand in the laboratory. This in turn is promoting the revenue growth of the market.

However, several risks associated with capillary blood collection technique and various challenges faced at the time of micro-collection are a few factors restraining the market revenue growth to a certain extent. Nonetheless, product innovation and fast technological advancements in the capillary blood collection tubes are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the high growth of the market revenue.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Capillary Blood Collection market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Capillary Blood Collection market.

Further key findings in the report

• Revenue of the lancets segment is predicted to grow significantly in the market going ahead. Segment growth is attributed to growing demand for minimum invasiveness during blood collection.

• The whole blood tests segment is expected to register highest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to their ability to detect a wide range of diseases.

• The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for highest revenue growth in the market in 2020 due to frequent diagnostic testing and large inflow of patients.

• North American market is expected to register largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of various diseases and increasing number of surgeries are major factors fueling the revenue growth of the market in North America.

• Major companies operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermofisher Scientific (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (U.S.), Sarstedt AG & Co (Germany), and Terumo Corporation (U.S.).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global capillary blood collection market on the basis of device type, source, application, end user, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Lancing Devices

o Puncture Devices

o Incision Devices

• Microcontainer tubes

• Microhematocrit tubes

• Sealants

• Warming devices

• Others (if any)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Infants and Young Children

• Elderly Patients (with Fragile Veins)

• Severely Burned Patients

• Point-of-Care Testing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Point-of-Care Testing

o Blood Glucose Monitoring

• Neonatal Screening

o Blood Gases Testing

o Bilirubin

o Dried blood spot testing (DBS)

• Blood Examination

• Others (if any)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• Blood Banks

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others (if any)

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Capillary Blood Collection market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Capillary Blood Collection Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Capillary Blood Collection Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Capillary Blood Collection industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Capillary Blood Collection market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

