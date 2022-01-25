Carola Morena to Boost Music and Talent Search ahead of Token Presale

Carola Morena, a Madrid-based company dedicated to boosting music and finding new talents, is seeking to improve the music industry as its token presale nears. The company is passionate about music and helping artists on their musical journey.

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, SPAIN, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

The project has its token presale on January 27, 2022. Buyers interested in the presale tokens can do so through the Carola Morena DAPP. Notably, it will be available soon on the project's official website.



Carola Morena is Refreshing the Entertainment Industry

Carola Morena believes that music should be based on reliable and secure software technology. To accomplish this, they created their BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain. The project will also reward holders who help in creating quality music and discover new artists.

Carola Morena reinvents the concept of leisure for concertgoers. It combines a versatile, exclusive space with an extraordinary gastronomic experience. The euphoria of the dance floor, the high-quality KV2 sound system, and the awe-inspiring lighting combine in the massive arena to redefine Madrid's nightlife.

The token's revenue will promote musical shows, DJ events, and promotions. In addition, other events at Madrid's iconic Principe Po train station. The massive complex in the heart of Madrid provides a multicultural space for music lovers.

The renovated 3040 m2 space is inspired by New York and includes a Healthy Corner and exclusive VIP sections. The complex generates a one-of-a-kind environment, elevating Carola Morena to a reference establishment in the entertainment industry.

From the Carola Morena Academy to the World

The Carola Morena Academy is supported by the Carola Morena Music token, whereby artists can get into the program by selection. Artists will enter the program through a selection process, of which holders will be part.

Each year, the project will choose different categories and styles. It will then provide 24 artists (individuals and groups) with a real-life opportunity. Selected performers are then assigned to one of two categories: Talent Cultivation or Talent Drive. Here, they will assist musicians by producing their first professionally released song. They may also expand their previously existing portfolio (or both).

In addition, 10% of ticket purchases for musical events will be converted to BUSD and sent to the liquidity pool. This approach should raise the native coin's price floor. Each year, the team expects that roughly $500K will come to liquidity for Music CMM. As a result, the token's market value will benefit.

Carola Morena distributes 40% of the earnings from signing and promoting artists to its artists. On PancakeSwap, some royalties help to boost liquidity. As a result, they can reduce price volatility and make token trading more frictionless.

About Carola Morena

Carola Morena reinvents the concepts of nightlife, gastronomic experience, artistic expression, musical production, and event organization. They aim to become the benchmark of the cultural panorama in Madrid.

It features sound and lighting systems exclusive to the hotel. There are also gastronomic presentations by the finest chefs and performance and musical arts. Music events and experiences in a multidisciplinary space will also come alive.

