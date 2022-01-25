Strong Economic Developments will Provide an Impetus Growth of the $2,519 Million Armenia Consumer Goods Market

Armenia Consumer Goods Market

The demand for consumer goods in Armenia is expected to increase due to upsurge in consumer spending, owing to growth in disposable income and purchasing power

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armenia Consumer Goods Market Overview 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Armenia Consumer Goods Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026", the Armenia consumer goods market size was valued at $1,734.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 2,519 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The food & beverages segment was the highest contributor in the FMCG market and kitchen appliances segment was the highest contributor in the consumer goods market share in 2018.

There has been a considerable rise in demand for personal care products manufactured using natural ingredients. On the other hand, Armenia has abundant availability of raw materials required to manufacture these products. The country also launched its natural skincare brand “Nairian” in the recent past and products are also exported. This aspect has enabled to attract a consumer for natural skincare and personal care products in the Armenia consumer goods market. In addition, continuous innovation by some key players in the consumer goods market facilitates variety in their product offerings, which cater to the requirements of their target customers. The launch of affordable products with high efficiency enables to garner considerable attention of the consumers. These factors are likely to drive the market during the Armenia consumer goods market forecast.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6277

Key findings of the study:

Based on FMCG product, the food & beverages segment accounts for the largest share in the consumer goods market in 2019, however the health care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on consumer durable product, the kitchen appliances segment accounts for the largest share in the Armenia consumer goods market in 2019, at the CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounts for the larger market share in 2019, while the e-commerce segment is expected to experience growth at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

According to Armenia consumer goods Market analysis, the consumer goods is segmented based on product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is classified into fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables. FMCG products are further bifurcated into food & beverages, personal care, health care and home care. Consumer durable products are further categorized into refrigerator, air conditioner and heater, entertainment and information appliances, washing machine, kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Armenia Consumer Goods Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6277?reqfor=covid

The key players in the Armenia consumer goods industry include :-

PROCTER AND GAMBLE

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

PEPSICO, INC

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD

AB ELECTROLUX

NESTLE S A

LG ELECTRONICS

PANASONIC CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the size of the Armenia consumer goods market in 2018?

Q2. How much will the Armenia consumer goods market be worth in the future?

Q3. At what compound annual growth rate will the Armenia consumer goods market is projected to grow in forecast period?

Q4. Which segment is expected to lead the Armenia consumer goods market during the forecast period?

Q5. What are the key opportunities in market?

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4b9e8fd8f349fd20dbf581590c292ce8

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping Armenia consumer goods market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Purchasing power parity

3.3.1.2. Growth in demand for convenience goods

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Robust monopolies in certain business sectors

3.3.2.2. Price sensitive consumers

3.3.2.3. Presence of trade barriers

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Government initiatives to encourage new entrants and investments

3.3.3.2. E-commerce – An opportunity not to be missed

3.4. Export import scenario of consumer goods in Armenia

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Major exporter countries to Armenia

3.4.3. Key products imported in Armenia (2018)

3.4.4. Key products exported from Armenia (2018)

3.4.5. Import potential of Armenia

Similar Report :-

Japan Household Appliances Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-household-appliance-market

Japan Home Accessories Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-home-accessories-market



