Medical Holographic Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Market Size – USD 801.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.3%, Market Trends – Development of advanced holographic imaging systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical holographic imaging market size is expected to reach USD 8,485.2 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 34.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing applications of holographic systems in medical academics, biomedical research, and increasing investments to develop advanced healthcare facilities are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Advanced holographic systems offer extensive visualization of medical data for training surgeons, doctors, and medical students. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the medical holographic imaging market during the forecast period.

Holography creates an effective communication between humans and digital world. In medical sector, holographic imaging is widely used for medical diagnoses, surgical preplanning, and radiological processes. It offers detailed information about tissues and organs by recording high-resolution images from various angles. Holographic imaging provides numerous benefits in the healthcare industry including improving procedure and treatment approaches, generating high-quality images, enhancing efficiency of doctors and surgeons, and storing and archiving high-capacity data. In the recent past, holographic technology has been extensively adopted by research institutes, biomedical scientists, and doctors owing to its advantages such as efficient image processing, enabling performance of minute surgical interventions, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. This trend is expected to continue and drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, shortage of skilled professionals, high computational costs of processing holograms, limited healthcare expenditure, and low rate of adoption of these imaging systems in developing countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Medical Holographic Imaging market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Medical Holographic Imaging market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Holographic microscopes segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing technological upgrades in holographic microscopy, increasing application of holographic microscopes for 3D imaging, and rising use in biomedical and academic research.

• Medical imaging segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to rapid adoption of holographic systems to develop new and innovative diagnosis and treatment approaches and increasing application of holographic imaging systems in orthopedic, ophthalmology, urology, pathology, and others.

• Research organizations segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Rising use of holographic imaging systems in research studies to develop novel drugs and therapeutics is a key factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

• North America is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, which is attributable to rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological conditions, growing demand for personalized medicine, and rapid technological development in holographic imaging systems.

• Prominent players operating in the market include ON Reality, Holoxica Limited, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Phase Holographic Imaging, Ovizio Imaging Systems NVSA, Zebra Imaging, Nanolive SA, RealView Imaging, EchoPixel, Lyncee Tec SA, and zSpace.

• In October 2020, a team of scientists from the New York University developed a holographic imaging test based on holographic video microscopy that uses laser beams to test beads developed by them to detect viruses and antibodies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Holographic Display

• Microscopes

• Software

• Holographic Prints

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Medical Imaging

• Medical Education

• Biomedical Research

• Surgery Preplanning & Assistance

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Organizations

• Academic Medical Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

