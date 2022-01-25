Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - United States Department of State, Harry S. Truman Building

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that United States Department of State has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the facility located at 2201 C Street NW, Washington DC 20520:

Emission Units Boilers Emission Unit Name Emission Unit ID Manufacturer Heat Input Capacity (MMBtu/hr) Boiler 1 B1 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 2 B2 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 3 B3 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 4 B4 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 5 B5 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 6 B6 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 7 B7 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 8 B8 Fulton 6.0 Boiler 9 B9 Fulton 6.0 Generator Sets Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Generator Output (kWe) Engine Output (hp) E-41-2 8th floor 350 568 E-41-3 Basement 750 1232 E-41-5 8th floor 350 568 E-41-6 2nd floor roof 450 765 E-41-8 2nd floor roof 1500 2328 E-41-9 2nd floor roof 1500 2328 E-41-10 2nd floor roof 1500 2668 E-41-11 2nd floor roof 1500 2668 E-41-12 2nd floor roof 150 237 E-41-15 8th floor 400 568 E-41-16 8th floor 750 1120 E-41-17 9th floor 1750 2561

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen, and are therefore addressed by this application:

Item No. Equipment Manufacturer Installation Year Model No. Serial No. Capacity Small Boilers I1 B-06-01 Fulton 2012 VTG-3000DF 7892 3 MMBtu/hr I2 B-06-02 Fulton 2012 VTG-3000DF 7894 3 MMBtu/hr I3 B-06-03 Fulton 2012 VTG-3000DF 7891 3 MMBtu/hr I4 B-06-04 Fulton 2012 VTG-3000DF 7889 3 MMBtu/hr I5 B-06-05 Fulton 2012 VTG-2000DF 7883 2 MMBtu/hr I6 B-06-06 Fulton 2012 VTG-2000DF 7885 2 MMBtu/hr I7 B-06-07 Fulton 2012 VTG-2000DF 7880 2 MMBtu/hr I8 B-06-08 Fulton 2012 ICX 30 PV756KK 1.2 MMBtu/hr Hot Water Heaters I9 HWH1 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000768 0.5 MMBtu/hr I10 HWH2 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000766 0.5 MMBtu/hr I11 HWH3 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000765 0.5 MMBtu/hr I12 HWH4 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M002657 0.5 MMBtu/hr I13 HWH5 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M002657 0.5 MMBtu/hr I14 HWH6 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000760 0.5 MMBtu/hr I15 HWH7 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000488 0.5 MMBtu/hr I16 HWH8 A. O. Smith 2014 BTH-500A 104 1415M000489 0.5 MMBtu/hr Other I21 Miscellaneous natural gas fired kitchen equipment NA NA NA NA 5 MMBtu/hr (total)

The contact person for the facility is Mr. Nicholas Carros at (202)-736-4705 or [email protected]

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operation of the boilers and emergency generator sets be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1. Specifically, the applicant has requested 100 hour per year operational limitations for the twelve emergency generator sets (E-41-2, E-41-3, E-41-5, E-41-6, E-41-8, E-41-9, E-41-10, E-41-11, E-41-12, E-41-15, E-41-16, and E-41-17) and a limit on total natural gas consumption at the facility not to exceed 121.298 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) per twelve-consecutive-month period.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.24 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 20.41 Particulate Matter (PM) 4.06 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 1.18 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 6.02

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the United States Department of State facility has the potential to emit approximately 20.41 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1.

Description and Emission Information for Units Being Permitted for the First Time:

The following units are being permitted for the first time through this permitting action. After the table of units, the proposed emission limits are specified.

Emergency Generator Sets Powered by Compression Ignition Internal Combustion Engines (CI-ICE) not subject to New Source Performance Standards (NSPS): Nine (9) emergency standby generator sets powered by diesel-fired engines not subject to NSPS Subpart IIII, but subject to National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) Subpart ZZZZ as described in the following table:

Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Generator Output (kWe) Engine Output (hp) Install Date E-41-2 8th floor 350 568 1999 E-41-3 Basement 750 1232 1987 E-41-5 8th floor 350 568 1999 E-41-6 2nd floor roof 450 765 2004 E-41-10 2nd floor roof 1500 2668 2004 E-41-11 2nd floor roof 1500 2668 2004 E-41-12 2nd floor roof 150 237 2001 E-41-15 8th floor 400 568 1999 E-41-16 8th floor 750 1120 2004

Emissions Limitations:

A. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from these generators, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

B. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

C. Emissions of NO x from each of the generator sets shall not exceed the following:

i. 0.031 lb/hp-hr for the following engines less than 600 hp. [20 DCMR 200.6, 20 DCMR 200.7, and 20- DCMR 201]

Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Engine Output (hp) E-41-2 8th floor 568 E-41-5 8th floor 568 E-41-12 2nd floor roof 237 E-41-15 8th floor 568

ii. 0.024 lb/hp-hr for the following engines more than 600 hp. [20 DCMR 200.6, 20 DCMR 200.7, and 20- DCMR 201]

Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Engine Output (hp) E-41-3 Basement 1232 E-41-6 2nd floor roof 765 E-41-10 2nd floor roof 2668 E-41-11 2nd floor roof 2668 E-41-16 8th floor 1120

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7305-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also availablein the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after February 28, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].