Notice of Request for Applicants - Green Building Innovation Assistance

DOEE seeks eligible entities to propose incorporating innovative green building strategies into their new or existing building projects in the District. DOEE is seeking applications for grant activities that will: (1) reduce the environmental impacts of the built environment in the District, and (2) increase industry knowledge and capacity to design, construct, and operate high-performing buildings.

Applicants are to propose one or more of the following for their building project(s):

  1. Net-zero energy,
  2. Building electrification,
  3. Renewable energy storage,
  4. Embodied carbon reduction, and/or
  5. Deconstruction and reuse.

The total amount available for the project is approximately $175,000. DOEE intends to award multiple grants.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:  

  • Download from the attachments below. 
  • Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2205-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 23, 2022.  The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].  

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Faith-based organizations; 
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises. 

The Department will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required:  

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm EST  WebEx access >> Meeting number (access code): 2301 016 5022 Meeting password: 2022DOEEgrant

 Join by phone +1-202-860-2110, United States Toll (Washington D.C.) +1-650-479-3208, Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 23010165022##

Join from a video system or application Dial [email protected] You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. ​

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

