Global Paper Products – A $1 Trillion+ Market By 2025 As Per The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paper products market consists of sales of paper products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce them. The companies in this industry produce paper products from across the spectrum, including converted paper products, unfinished paper and pulp mills which have at-home and industrial applications.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the global paper products market size was anticipated to grow from $837.5 billion in 2020 to $885.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, substantially reversing the 6.6% market decline from 2019 resulting from the COVID-19 slowdown. This growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1080.60 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% and then continue to grow to $1335.70 billion in 2030 at a decreasing CAGR of 4.3%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paper products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 26% of the global paper products market followed by Western Europe on 21%. Africa was the smallest region in the global paper products market. South America is expected to demonstrate the highest levels of growth in the period to 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. By individual country the USA had the largest share of the global market accounting for 22% with China in second place with close to 17%.

The paper products market is segmented into converted paper products, accounting for 58% of the market in 2021, unfinished paper accounting for 35%, and pulp mills accounting for 7%. Pulp mills is expected to be the fasting growing sector in the forecast period to 2025 with a CAGR of 6.4% followed by converted paper products and then unfinished paper.

The key drivers of the paper products market in the forecast period include rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (this refers to designing smaller components for equipment) which is expected to drive innovation in paper products manufacturing. Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins. This allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the market going forward.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of the environment and energy use is pushing the various manufacturers to invest towards the growing trend of sustainability. Paper products manufacturers are witnessing new developments by the major players, who are making huge strides with innovative products, campaigns, and pledges to adopt a sustainable approach to resource management and manufacturing.

